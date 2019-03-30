WrestleMania 35: 3 notable superstars missing out from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Snehil Kesarwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 630 // 30 Mar 2019, 14:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 6th Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to take place for the sixth straight year at WrestleMania, wherein various male superstars would square off to capture the coveted trophy. Unfortunately, the credibility of this annual competition has been severely hit due to the manner in which it has been conducted by WWE.

The battle royal has traditionally been utilised to give some screen time to all those superstars who have missed out in securing a match in the main WrestleMania card. Thereby, the prestige of the match has gone missing.

WWE has so far announced 29 names who would be participating in The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. The match includes a multitude of wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown Live. However, there are certain notable names who are missing out from this match. Let us have a look at who they are.

#1 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens

The 'Prizefighter' Kevin Owens has had a rather interesting but mysterious comeback from injury. He was inserted into the WWE Championship match at WWE Fastlane, replacing Kofi Kingston. It then seemed like he would a part of the WWE Championship feud leading into WrestleMania 35. However, owing to Kofi Kingston's overwhelming popularity, those plans seemed to be sidelined.

This has now left Kevin Owens with no feud leading into the 'Grandest Stage Of Them All'. He appeared on the March 19, 2019 episode of SmackDown Live, hosting The Kevin Owens Show with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

He is currently portraying the role of a babyface to perfection. However, suspiciously, Kevin Owens is missing in The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal superstars list. Perhaps, a separate segment has been planned for him at WrestleMania 35.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement