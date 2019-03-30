×
WrestleMania 35: 3 possible ways to make the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal relevant

Kaushik Das
ANALYST
30 Mar 2019

Andre the Giant Battle Royal is an annual event at WrestleMania
Andre the Giant Battle Royal is an annual event at WrestleMania

Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal is an annual event held at WrestleMania. The first battle royal was held at the Show of Shows in 2014. The winner on that occasion was Cesaro.

The battle is held in remembrance of the over 7 feet Andre, whose real name is Andre Rene Roussimoff. Longtime nemesis, Hulk Hogan, established the Andre the Giant Battle royal for WrestleMania 30. The winner gets a life-sized trophy of the giant.

In 2018 at WrestleMania 34, the first-ever Andre the Giant battle royal for female competitors took place. Naomi emerged victorious after eliminating Bayley.

While it is a decent tribute to Andre the Giant, the match itself is not a popular one among the fans as well as the participants. The winner of the battle royal does not get anything worthwhile for winning.

Here are 3 possible ways to make the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal relevant.

#1 Number 1 contender for the mid-level titles

A chance at these titles could make the battle royal more interesting
A chance at these titles could make the battle royal more interesting

The Intercontinental championship and the United States Championship are legendary titles that are grossly mistreated in the modern WWE era. Both titles are hardly involved in any great storylines and are defended in some shows just because they happen to exist.

WWE just puts these titles on superstars who are just below the top ones in the pecking order. The current Intercontinental champion is Bobby Lashley and the current United States Champion is Samoa Joe. While Lashley is set to defend his title against Finn Balor, Joe will be facing Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

The Andre the Giant battle royal mostly involves mid-card superstars, so emerging as the number one contender would be beneficial for their careers.

