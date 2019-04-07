×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 3 reason why Shane McMahon should defeat The Miz

Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
60   //    07 Apr 2019, 20:42 IST

Image result for Shane McMahon miz sportskeeda

WrestleMania is upon us and the entire wrestling fraternity cannot wait for it to commence. 16 matches have been for the event and most of them are quite predictable as to who wins but WWE has a habit of sliding-in a few swerves in such big events to create controversies.

This year, apart from title matches, there are a whole lot of singles rivalries featuring on the match card. One such rivalry is between the teammates of "the Best Tag Team in the World" where The Miz takes on his boss and Smackdown Live's Commissioner Shane McMahon.


The Miz participated in the World Cup tournament at the Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia to determine the "Best in the World" and reached the finals. But he got injured and was replaced by the Blue Brand's Commissioner, Shane McMahon, who won the tournament, and got the tag of being the "Best in the World".

For weeks, Miz urged Shane to form a tag team and when he agreed, they won the Smackdown's Tag team Championships together. Things got rough when they lost the title and failed to win it back in the rematch as well. Shane turned on Miz and even attacked his father, who was at ringside. Since then, the two are at odds and are scheduled to fight it out in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania.

The Miz is on his second run as a face and while his first run didn't quite take off well, his recent face turn shows promise and in order to boost his standings, he needs a big win on the Grandest Stage of them all.

So the general forecast is that the Miz stands tall over Shane McMahon and solidify himself as an upper mid-card face. But what if WWE pulls off a swerve and have Shane McMahon beat the Miz? Here are 3 reason why WWE should go this route:

#1 To establish his heel persona

Advertisement

Shane McMahon was a beloved babyface authority figure ever since his return in 2016. It's his chance to get a taste of the other side. As much as The Miz needs to solidify himself as a face, Shane needs to establish his heel-authority role more and screwing The Miz out of a victory does the job for him.

#2 To get his first full-fledged singles victory since his return


Except for a last-minute entry in the World Cup finals where the opponent had already gone through three matches, Shane McMahon has never won a singles match. Even as a part-timer, he has proved his worth. He is better than many other part-time wrestlers as he can pull off insane spots that most people wouldn't even attempt.

Shane has faced the Undertaker, AJ Styles and many other opponents in tag matches but The Miz is Shane's best chance to get a win, considering the standings of both the Superstars.

#3 To create a new version of Mr. McMahon

As Shane turned into a heel authority figure, comparisons are bound to be made with his father Vince McMahon, who immortalized his Evil Boss persona. Vince McMahon is by far the most despised heel in the history of WWE.

Vince has plans to restart the XFL and it's not possible for Vince to continuously perform in front of the camera at his age. Hence, Shane needs to step up to take his place; he just has to use all his powers to get a win over the Miz to start off.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Miz Shane McMahon Leisure Reading
Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
Early Prediction: 3 Reasons why The Miz will beat Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 potential finishes for Shane McMahon vs The Miz - Falls Count Anywhere
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz - Falls Count Anywhere Preview
RELATED STORY
5 Storyline advancements that could lead to The Miz vs Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: How WWE Should Book Shane McMahon To Win The Universal Championship At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Opponents for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE can do with the newly-turned heel Shane McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 blockbuster ideas Vince McMahon may have planned for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 : 7 Things WWE should avoid doing this PPV 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Roles for Vince McMahon on the show
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us