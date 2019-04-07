WrestleMania 35: 3 reason why Shane McMahon should defeat The Miz

WrestleMania is upon us and the entire wrestling fraternity cannot wait for it to commence. 16 matches have been for the event and most of them are quite predictable as to who wins but WWE has a habit of sliding-in a few swerves in such big events to create controversies.

This year, apart from title matches, there are a whole lot of singles rivalries featuring on the match card. One such rivalry is between the teammates of "the Best Tag Team in the World" where The Miz takes on his boss and Smackdown Live's Commissioner Shane McMahon.

The Miz participated in the World Cup tournament at the Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia to determine the "Best in the World" and reached the finals. But he got injured and was replaced by the Blue Brand's Commissioner, Shane McMahon, who won the tournament, and got the tag of being the "Best in the World".

For weeks, Miz urged Shane to form a tag team and when he agreed, they won the Smackdown's Tag team Championships together. Things got rough when they lost the title and failed to win it back in the rematch as well. Shane turned on Miz and even attacked his father, who was at ringside. Since then, the two are at odds and are scheduled to fight it out in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania.

The Miz is on his second run as a face and while his first run didn't quite take off well, his recent face turn shows promise and in order to boost his standings, he needs a big win on the Grandest Stage of them all.

So the general forecast is that the Miz stands tall over Shane McMahon and solidify himself as an upper mid-card face. But what if WWE pulls off a swerve and have Shane McMahon beat the Miz? Here are 3 reason why WWE should go this route:

#1 To establish his heel persona

Shane McMahon was a beloved babyface authority figure ever since his return in 2016. It's his chance to get a taste of the other side. As much as The Miz needs to solidify himself as a face, Shane needs to establish his heel-authority role more and screwing The Miz out of a victory does the job for him.

#2 To get his first full-fledged singles victory since his return

Except for a last-minute entry in the World Cup finals where the opponent had already gone through three matches, Shane McMahon has never won a singles match. Even as a part-timer, he has proved his worth. He is better than many other part-time wrestlers as he can pull off insane spots that most people wouldn't even attempt.

Shane has faced the Undertaker, AJ Styles and many other opponents in tag matches but The Miz is Shane's best chance to get a win, considering the standings of both the Superstars.

#3 To create a new version of Mr. McMahon

As Shane turned into a heel authority figure, comparisons are bound to be made with his father Vince McMahon, who immortalized his Evil Boss persona. Vince McMahon is by far the most despised heel in the history of WWE.

Vince has plans to restart the XFL and it's not possible for Vince to continuously perform in front of the camera at his age. Hence, Shane needs to step up to take his place; he just has to use all his powers to get a win over the Miz to start off.

