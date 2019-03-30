×
WrestleMania 35: 3 reasons why the main event has been a disappointment

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    30 Mar 2019, 20:53 IST

The WrestleMania main event
The WrestleMania main event

WrestleMania 35 is a week from tomorrow and almost the entire show feels underwhelming. While there is a lot of buzz around the main event, it feels more like a marketing campaign than something truly special. The main event has a lot of problems that have rippled outward these past few months. And already, people aren't as excited about it as they could have been.

Though the match will certainly be good at the least, the sizzle has been lost. Here's how the main event has failed to take the opportunity given to it.

#3 It threw away magic almost from day one

Do you remember this segment? It seems like a world away now. There was magic in the air. It brimmed with intangible greatness that makes the crucial ingredient in all-time classic angles and matches. Everyone knew it as soon as it happened. Everyone was excited.

And then starting from the very next night, WWE threw it all away. To shoehorn Charlotte into the angle, WWE gave us weeks of a nonsensical Becky Lynch injury that nobody believed and the latest iteration of the tired authority figure storyline. To get Becky Lynch back into the match, we were subject to a deflating angle at Fastlane.

All of this took weeks. Those weeks blunted the excitement of this match. We were then left with generic segments spread out over both shows every week, segments we'd basically seen between Becky and Charlotte since SummerSlam.

No one asked for or wanted Charlotte to be in this match. The result has been a convoluted, diluted angle which has made a mess of a straightforward clash of the baddest storyline that we were presented with on January 28th.

The match itself will be fine, but it's lost the luster that could have made it remembered as one of the best WrestleMania main events.

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
