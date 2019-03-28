WrestleMania 35: 3 Things that should happen and 3 that must be avoided at the PPV

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.21K // 28 Mar 2019, 18:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 35 is just a few days away!

The stage is set for yet another mesmerizing WrestleMania to take place. The match card is almost set and the WWE Universe is immensely excited for the Grandest Stage of Them All!

This year's Road to WrestleMania had its share of twists and turns but now that the spectacle is upon us, we're nothing short of enthralled to witness the biggest PPV of the year at MetLife Arena, New Jersey.

With the Showcase of the Immortals mere few days away, the ardent WWE followers have put their brain cells to work as to what might happen at the PPV. While predicting what is going to happen is a pretty tough task, all we can do is anticipate and sit with our belts on for this thrilling joyride.

Here we compile a list of events that should happen and must be avoided at the PPV.

#1 Should happen: The Man conquers Mania

Will Becky become the first woman ever to win a WrestleMania main event?

Becky Lynch is the hottest superstar on the entire roster. The Man had a tremendous 2018 and has carried her form into 2019 as well. Becky is set to main event WrestleMania 35 and there is no doubt that the WWE enthusiasts have been engrossed in her thrilling journey.

WWE has done it all to make Becky look like the hero here and the reception that the Irish Lasskicker shall be the recipient of upon winning the main event will blow the roof off!

From winning the Royal Rumble to being suspended, Becky’s path has been full of obstacles but as they say about WrestleMania; Legends are born at the grandest stage of them all and Becky will definitely be referred to as one after she claims gold at the grandest stage of them all!

Becky prevailing over Ronda and Charlotte is what the WWE Universe predicts and undeniably want!

Advertisement

#1 Must be avoided: Brock Lesnar retains the Universal Title

Brock Lesnar will be defending his Universal title against Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar is once in a lifetime of a character who will be dearly missed by the WWE Universe once he’s gone. The Beast has been utterly dominant in the ring and has given the fans a lot to cherish.

With that being said, the WWE Universe seems tired of Lesnar’s tantrums, his schedule, his irregularity at work and much more. The fans want a legit champion who will show up every week and fight. The WWE Universe has recognized Seth Rollins as the man who will dethrone Brock Lesnar.

But things in the WWE don’t always happen as they should’ve. Who knows? Brock Lesnar might retain over Rollins and leave the MetLife Arena as the Universal Champion. But one thing that we do know is that it won’t be best for business, it won’t be best for WWE and most importantly it won’t be best for the fans.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement