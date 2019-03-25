WrestleMania 35: 3 unpopular decisions WWE might make at the PPV

Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania season is here and the WWE Creative team is doing everything to give another interesting show. Most of the matches are finalized, yet there are some more to be made official.

If reports are to be believed, this WrestleMania would be the longest pay-per-view in history with 17 matches. It would also be historic due to the fact that the women's title match will close out WrestleMania for the first time.

The company has never featured a women's title match as WrestleMania's main event, so things might be a bit refreshing this year. However, they may not only be attempting experiments but will also be trying to pull off some swerves.

Internet predictions and rumors make WWE frequently alter their storylines and match results so that everything doesn't get way too predictable.

Sometimes they even end up making the unpopular choice thinking that it would be for the betterment of the product. WrestleMania 35 might turn out to be one filled with some unpopular results. Here are three such results that we might likely get.

#3 Charlotte Flair wins the Raw women's championship

Becky Lynch has become so popular in WWE on the road to WrestleMania 35. Becky's fans have an obsession to see their favorite winning the women's title. They believe that WWE would make the popular choice and have Becky win the big title.

The overall internet wrestling community also believes the same. However, there might be an unexpected change of plans. The much-hated heel, Charlotte Flair, might win the women's title to the dismay of countless WWE fans.

If Becky is popular, why would WWE make her lose? Simply because it would be an obvious result. Becky winning might prove to be a noteworthy moment but it will be just that. Charlotte winning the title would flood the internet with rage and complaints.

Charlotte winning the first ever women's title main event at WrestleMania would also give her something to brag about for a long time and receive huge heel heat in the process. Charlotte actually won the women's title in a similar triple threat match involving Becky at WrestleMania 32.

History may well repeat itself this time around. Charlotte winning would also elongate the storyline further and it would ultimately make Becky's win interesting. However, WWE has to go through some major fan outrage.

