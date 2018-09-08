Wrestlemania 35: 3 Ways Shawn Michaels Can Come Out Of Retirement

The question is 'when' not 'will' it happen?

This week on Raw in a surprising turn of events we saw The Undertaker return to WWE Television and confront the friend of his opponent at the WWE Super Show-Down on 6th October 2018 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Shawn Michaels.

The gong received a great fan response because it was a sudden event and no one expected it. The look on Shawn Michaels face told the story and what transpired was a chilling response from 'The Deadman' to 'The Showstopper' on why he wanted to side with his buddy, WWE COO Triple H.

We know that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels were arch rivals and ever since the latter was retired at the hands of the former, the two has never shared the ring space together. This segment was important in more ways than one, because not only did The Undertaker reveal his plans for Triple H, he also confronted Shawn Michaels on his retirement. While Michaels stated that he has been out of action after his retirement out of respect for The Deadman, 'The Reaper' thought it was the fear that has kept the show-stopper out of action.

Shawn paid no heed to this but stated that people have wanted him to come out of retirement, but he hasn't done that. While the idea of this segment was to build the 'Last Time Ever' match between Taker and HHH, it also started to give us a feeling that we may finally see The Show-Stopper come out of retirement for one more match with The Undertaker.

This match has money written all over it, and if you thought their 'Career versus Streak' match at Wrestlemania 26 was spectacular, you would be surprised to see what this match does. The two are good at storytelling, and with the recent rumors stating that Shawn might come out of retirement by 2nd Nov. during the Saudi Arabia tour of the company, we can only see this feud become better as time rolls on.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 ways by which Shawn could return back to in-ring competition:

#3 Mind games

Make it Happen

The Undertaker is a master of mind games and has taken down some of the biggest names in the business with them. From 'The Viper' to 'The Game,' every wrestler has felt it, and he is the best at playing this game.

If The Undertaker starts confronting Shawn Michaels in some way possible after Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match on 16th December 2018, we would be officially underway for a match between them at Wrestlemania.

The Show-Stopper could come out to the ring to talk about it around Royal Rumble and would fall prey to another mind game by the master himself. At the Raw, after Rumble, we could see Shawn Michaels come out and discuss these activities around him when the gong hits again, and Shawn Michaels walks out of the arena.

After a small confrontation with a look-alike of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels is asked by Triple H about his obsession with The Deadman and the fact that he wanted to retire the legend.

Shawn Michaels come out to the ring until the druids come out, and lightning strikes. Shawn takes this upon himself and cuts a promo stating that he accepts the challenge, but it would be for The Undertaker's career. If Taker loses, he retires.

We see a message on the screen which reads, 'Rest In Peace, Shawn Michaels.'

