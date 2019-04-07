WrestleMania 35: 4 Potential Finishes For Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor - Intercontinental Championship | WrestleMania 2019

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST

Who will walk out as Champion following WrestleMania?

Bobby Lashley defends his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor tonight at WrestleMania in what should hopefully be the final match between these two men since their back and forth has taken over the WWE Universe and not in a good way.

Finn Balor has already announced that he will be bringing The Demon with him to WrestleMania which means that he already has an advantage much like Lashley who is bringing Lio Rush with him.

Lashley only won back the Intercontinental Championship a few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw thanks to interference from Lio Rush, so it's not that much of a shock that this match is taking place, but many believed that Finn Balor deserved better, especially since he took Brock Lesnar the distance at The Royal Rumble.

#4. Finn Balor wins the Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor is reportedly bringing The Demon to WrestleMania

Finn Balor fought for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania last year but came up short when Seth Rollins was able to walk out of New Orleans with the Championship in what was a fantastic match.

Balor has since been pushed to the main event level of the company and earlier this year it was thought that he would be in the main event this year against Brock Lesnar after he almost defeated him without The Demon at The Royal Rumble.

Balor wasn't that lucky and wasn't given the match against The Deadman either which means the most he can hope for right now is to be able to defeat Bobby Lashley once again and end this on-going feud that he has had with The Almighty over the past few months.

Balor deserves better and hopefully, a title win will give him that if he's able to win it.

