×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 4 Potential Opponents For Finn Balor

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.28K   //    07 Mar 2019, 22:33 IST

Image result for finn balor

WrestleMania is the biggest stage that WWE have to offer, and the 35th instalment of that show is on the horizon, but we still don't have a clear opponent for the Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor.

He just won the Championship from Bobby Lashley a few weeks ago, and given how key that title has been to the WWE over the years, he needs to have a big singles bout at WrestleMania to show just how good he is.

From up and coming stars to ageing veterans, there are many potential opponents for the Irish star, and if the WWE want to reintroduce The Demon back into Finn's character, here would be the place to do it. So read along and see which 4 opponents could be Finn Balor's potential opponent on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 Johnny Gargano

Image result for johnny gargano

Johnny Gargano has been one of the hottest wrestlers in the WWE not named Becky Lynch over the past 2 years, with several classics under his belt, and it's time he gets to show that on the main roster.

He came to RAW alongside his DIY partner Tomasso Ciampa, but due to his injury, Johnny Wrestling's spot on the main roster is up in the air, so a singles classic at WrestleMania could truly put him on the map.

Over the past year, he's had some incredible matches with the likes of Andrade, Tomasso Ciampa, Ricochet, Aleister Black, The Velveteen Dream and others, so getting a singles bout with someone as good as Finn Balor would no doubt turn out a classic.

The WWE likely aren't going to push Johnny this quickly, but if they did, it would solidify him as a mid-card player for years to come, and with his ability to sell as an underdog, he could slowly rise up the ranks to become a main event star.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Finn Balor
Nathan Smith
ANALYST
2 Possible opponents for Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
What if Seth Rollins were challenging Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
2 best challengers for Finn Balor at Wrestlemania 35 if he dethrones Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
3 Unconventional opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 best possible opponents for Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
What if Finn Balor retires The Undertaker for good at WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
6 potential opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 best possible opponents for Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Championship Matchup Predictions
RELATED STORY
2 best possible opponents for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us