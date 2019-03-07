WrestleMania 35: 4 Potential Opponents For Finn Balor

WrestleMania is the biggest stage that WWE have to offer, and the 35th instalment of that show is on the horizon, but we still don't have a clear opponent for the Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor.

He just won the Championship from Bobby Lashley a few weeks ago, and given how key that title has been to the WWE over the years, he needs to have a big singles bout at WrestleMania to show just how good he is.

From up and coming stars to ageing veterans, there are many potential opponents for the Irish star, and if the WWE want to reintroduce The Demon back into Finn's character, here would be the place to do it. So read along and see which 4 opponents could be Finn Balor's potential opponent on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano has been one of the hottest wrestlers in the WWE not named Becky Lynch over the past 2 years, with several classics under his belt, and it's time he gets to show that on the main roster.

He came to RAW alongside his DIY partner Tomasso Ciampa, but due to his injury, Johnny Wrestling's spot on the main roster is up in the air, so a singles classic at WrestleMania could truly put him on the map.

Over the past year, he's had some incredible matches with the likes of Andrade, Tomasso Ciampa, Ricochet, Aleister Black, The Velveteen Dream and others, so getting a singles bout with someone as good as Finn Balor would no doubt turn out a classic.

The WWE likely aren't going to push Johnny this quickly, but if they did, it would solidify him as a mid-card player for years to come, and with his ability to sell as an underdog, he could slowly rise up the ranks to become a main event star.

