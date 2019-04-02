×
WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons behind the"Winner Take All" announcement for the main event

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.17K   //    02 Apr 2019, 07:47 IST

Image result for becky lynch ronda rousey charlotte flair sportscenter

Stephanie McMahon kicked off Monday Night RAW with a blockbuster announcement. As expected, the WrestleMania 35 main event will, in fact, be a "Winner takes all" match, where both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line.

Fans wondered why Charlotte Flair abruptly won the SmackDown Women's Championship. Well, here is why. But it's odd because they haven't specified if it's going to be one of those things where the champion pinned loses the title and not the other.

As of this article, it seems to be the kind of stipulation where whoever gets pinned doesn't matter, because the winner will walk out with both championships anyway. This potentially throws a wrench in the plans of the reported end of the show, where all Four Horsewomen would hold titles to stand tall.

Not that they can't stand tall now, or anything, but if Becky Lynch holds both titles, it doesn't make sense for Charlotte Flair to stand alongside. Either way, here's why Stephanie McMahon made the blockbuster announcement.

#4 To make the WrestleMania main event much bigger

Image result for WrestleMania 35 main event

This one is a no-brainer. It's WWE's first-ever Women's main event at WrestleMania, and while they already have the three biggest female stars of the company ready to slug it out in the final show of the match.

While the match itself is big enough, and there's absolutely nobody disputing the fact that they should be in the main event, WWE likely feels that they should make the match as big as possible.

And it's not one, but two titles that will be on the line. Hopefully, they just keep it this way and don't overcomplicate it with another unnecessary stipulation. WWE does have a history of unnecessarily complicating stipulation matches for their main events. This should be a straightforward affair.

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
