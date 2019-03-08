×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 4 things that make this edition a good time to be a fan

Duncan W. Lievi (Dhruva Verma)
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.86K   //    08 Mar 2019, 00:37 IST

WIll the Undertaker show up at Wrestlemania?
WIll the Undertaker show up at Wrestlemania?

This year's WrestleMania promises to be a unique affair. Featuring the first main-event-worthy storyline from the Women's division, a developing rivalry with another company, along with several superstars with uncertain futures, WrestleMania comes around with the company on the cusp of a transition period.

Several superstars from NXT have been called up, and several big names are slowly but surely being phased out. With John Cena and the Undertaker not heavily featured in the lead-up to WrestleMania, it opens up spots on RAW and Smackdown where other talents can be put in the spotlight.

It also remains to be seen which male and female superstars emerge as the top players from this new crop of superstars from NXT. Newcomers on the main roster include Aleister Black, Ricochet, Nikki Cross, and soon Johnny Gargano - four of the most exciting stars of NXT, with Shayna Baszler primed to make the jump soon.

With that said, here is a look at the most unique aspects of this year's edition of WrestleMania...

#1 No Undertaker?

There are many rumblings suggesting 'The Phenom' - the most successful performer in WrestleMania history - could miss the event that has become synonymous with his career. Mark Callaway has made a handful of public appearances and has also branched out from under the WWE umbrella, which has left his status with the company uncertain.

This could mark the first time since WrestleMania 16 that the Undertaker would not be a part of the annual extravaganza, which could be viewed as a changing of the guard since the Deadman will not be there to claim his yard.

However, there is still time for an arc to be started after Fastlane, or maybe he will be an unannounced attraction at the big event itself, like last year. With health concerns mounting with every passing year, it is important to enjoy the spectacle of the Undertaker while he is still around.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Undertaker Becky Lynch
Duncan W. Lievi (Dhruva Verma)
CONTRIBUTOR
Singer-songwriter and novelist, doing a Master's in Media, Art and Performance at Utrecht University. Worked as a sports writer/editor with FollowYourSport. Can be reached via email: duncanlievi@yahoo.com
4 Things that should happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 matches that could make WrestleMania 35 a must watch 
RELATED STORY
4 Matches That Will Make WrestleMania 35 A Must-See Event
RELATED STORY
5 Unexpected things that can shock everyone at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking dream matches WWE could be secretly planning for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 mistakes from WrestleMania 34 that WWE will want to avoid this year
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why The Undertaker should not have a match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
10 Things fans want to see at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Things that need to happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Rock should compete in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us