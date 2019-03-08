WrestleMania 35: 4 things that make this edition a good time to be a fan

WIll the Undertaker show up at Wrestlemania?

This year's WrestleMania promises to be a unique affair. Featuring the first main-event-worthy storyline from the Women's division, a developing rivalry with another company, along with several superstars with uncertain futures, WrestleMania comes around with the company on the cusp of a transition period.

Several superstars from NXT have been called up, and several big names are slowly but surely being phased out. With John Cena and the Undertaker not heavily featured in the lead-up to WrestleMania, it opens up spots on RAW and Smackdown where other talents can be put in the spotlight.

It also remains to be seen which male and female superstars emerge as the top players from this new crop of superstars from NXT. Newcomers on the main roster include Aleister Black, Ricochet, Nikki Cross, and soon Johnny Gargano - four of the most exciting stars of NXT, with Shayna Baszler primed to make the jump soon.

With that said, here is a look at the most unique aspects of this year's edition of WrestleMania...

#1 No Undertaker?

There are many rumblings suggesting 'The Phenom' - the most successful performer in WrestleMania history - could miss the event that has become synonymous with his career. Mark Callaway has made a handful of public appearances and has also branched out from under the WWE umbrella, which has left his status with the company uncertain.

This could mark the first time since WrestleMania 16 that the Undertaker would not be a part of the annual extravaganza, which could be viewed as a changing of the guard since the Deadman will not be there to claim his yard.

However, there is still time for an arc to be started after Fastlane, or maybe he will be an unannounced attraction at the big event itself, like last year. With health concerns mounting with every passing year, it is important to enjoy the spectacle of the Undertaker while he is still around.

