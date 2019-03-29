×
WrestleMania 35: 5 fresh WWE rivalries we'd love to see after the Showcase of the Immortals

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29 Mar 2019, 21:52 IST

Image result for wwe logo

The WWE are just days away from the biggest show of the year and, on paper, the card looks to be one of the strongest that WWE have produced in years, and while fans aren't invested in the entire card, it's got something to get everyone excited.

The WWE's roster is currently ridiculously stacked, and while they tend to go into a lull after WrestleMania, with some exciting and fresh matches, they could avoid that this year, and head into Summerslam, Survivor Series and the move to Fox with a great deal of momentum.

But today, we aren't going to look at WrestleMania, we are going to look past it, into the future to see some great matches that could potentially await us. So without further ado, read along as we look to the future and predict 5 fresh and exciting rivalries that we would love to see in the WWE following hopefully the big success that is WrestleMania 35.

#5 Ricochet vs. Finn Balor

Image result for ricochet and finn balor

These two men teamed up on RAW during The One and Only's debut on the main roster, and given how incredibly gifted and athletic both men are, a PPV match between them would blow the roof off.

The WWE's mid-card needs definite help, so breaking up the pairing of Ricochet and Aleister Black gives both RAW and Smackdown much needed depth with two stars, and there's no better way to start The Future of Flight's singles career than against Finn Balor.

The two would put on absolute classic bouts, akin to the ones that used to be waged over the Intercontinental Championship, and it would show that indeed Ricochet does have an incredibly bright future.

Ultimately, The Demon is a main event player, and the WWE need to get him back to that, but if they slowly build him up through great matches like this one, he could be a big star by the time WrestleMania 36 rolls around.

