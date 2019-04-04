WrestleMania 35: 5 Interesting Statistics You Need To Know Heading Into WrestleMania 2019

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.47K // 04 Apr 2019, 00:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This year's WrestleMania will definitely be historic!

WrestleMania 35 is now just days away and it appears that the show itself is set to make history in a number of ways, from housing the first ever women's main event at WrestleMania to becoming the longest pay-per-view in WWE history, this year could be one of the best that the company has ever created.

There are already 16 matches set to take place on the WrestleMania card, so the show itself looks set to be a long one, but there are a number of Championship changes that could occur throughout and the stipulation that Triple H could end his career at this year's show to keep the WWE Universe occupied.

Here are 5 interesting statistics that every member of the WWE Universe needs to know ahead of the show.

#5. Aleister Black and Ricochet Will Make History

Aleister Black and Ricochet could make history this weekend

Aleister Black and Ricochet came up short in their quest for the Raw Tag Team Championships Monday night on Raw, but they didn't have to wait long to be given a second chance. SmackDown Live last night saw WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss announced that the two NXT stars would be part of the field competing for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania on Sunday night instead.

Add this to the fact that Black and Ricochet are already on the card for NXT Takeover: New York where they battle The War Raiders for the NXT Tag Team Championships and it appears that the unlikely duo have become the first team in WWE history to compete for all three main WWE tag team Championships in less than a week.

The duo now have the chance to walk out of New York as dual Champions if all the results go their way.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement