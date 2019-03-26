WrestleMania 35: 5 must-know facts about Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

WWE has confirmed the WrestleMania 35 main event two weeks in advance

Female Superstars will main-event WrestleMania for the first time when Ronda Rousey defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at WWE’s biggest show of the year on April 7.

The rivalry began at SummerSlam 2018 when Flair pinned Lynch in a Triple Threat match, also involving Carmella, to become SmackDown Women’s champion. Following the match, “The Queen” was attacked by Lynch, who would go on to be known as “The Man”, and the two best friends were involved in some of WWE’s most intense matches of 2018, most memorably at the Evolution event in October.

Rousey entered the storyline in November when she was due to face Lynch in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. However, the then-SmackDown Women’s champion suffered a broken nose and concussion at the hands of Nia Jax, forcing Flair to take her place against “The Baddest Woman on the Planet”.

The Survivor Series match ended in a disqualification win for Rousey after Flair viciously attacked her opponent with a kendo stick. Since then, Lynch has won the Royal Rumble, been arrested, injured, suspended, reinstated, injured, suspended and reinstated again, while Flair was hand-picked by Vince McMahon to challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Finally, after months of twists, turns and social media digs, the WrestleMania Triple Threat was made official after Lynch defeated Flair, courtesy of interference from Rousey, at Fastlane earlier in March, and WWE has now confirmed that the trio will make history by going on last at “The Show of Shows”.

With so much storyline build-up, there has been a lot to dissect with this rivalry, so let’s take a look at five facts you might not know about the upcoming match.

#5 Charlotte Flair winless streak

In previous years, the title challenger in the main event of WrestleMania has had to win several matches in order to book their ticket to the biggest match of the night at WWE’s biggest show of the year. Charlotte Flair, however, has had a very different path to this year’s main event.

Excluding the Tribute to the Troops taping in December 2018, the seven-time women’s champion has not won a televised match since she defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in back-to-back singles matches on the November 20, 2018 episode of SmackDown Live, which took place two nights after she faced Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

Since then, she has lost matches against Asuka and Becky Lynch, as well as a tag match against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and she has mostly been involved in promo segments on Raw and SmackDown Live throughout 2019 so far.

Flair’s PPV winless streak now spans six months, dating back to her match against Lynch at Super Show-Down in October 2018, and she has not won a regular televised match in over four months.

