WrestleMania 35: 5 NXT superstars who could be called up to the main roster after WrestleMania

Adam Cole could be main roster bound

On 7th April, WWE is going to present their biggest annual show of the year, as the company looks forward to hosting WrestleMania 35 at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. This year's WrestleMania show could very well be the longest 'Mania in a long, long time and with some of the biggest names on show for 'Mania 35, the WWE Universe could be in for a treat.

However, similarly like every other year, WrestleMania 35 isn't the only show in town, as several other Independent promotions will be arriving in New Jersey and be a part of the monumental WrestleMania weekend. One night prior to 'Mania 35 though, NXT will host their first TakeOver show of the year in New York City, as several top names in the form of Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, Shayna Baszler, and Io Shirai get set to take center stage in front of thousands at the Barclays Center.

For some superstars, in particular, TakeOver: New York could very well be their final show under the NXT banner, as they prepare themselves to get called up to the main roster on the Raw and SmackDown after 'Mania.

This has been a tradition for the past few years now and with the Superstar Shake-up set to take place right after the culmination of 'Mania 35, expect to see some of NXT's brightest stars officially depart from the black and yellow brand and officially join either the red or blue brand.

That being said, here are 5 NXT superstars who could possibly be called up to the main roster following WrestleMania 35:

#5 Aliyah

Aliyah could be a strong contender on SmackDown Live

Having Aliyah on this list might come in as a very odd option for some but if you thoroughly look at it, the former IPW Women's Champion hasn't really done much on the NXT roster ever since she made her debut in 2015.

Aliyah could very well be called to the main roster and be a part of the SmackDown Women's Division, which could surely use a bit of roster depth at the moment.

