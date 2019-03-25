WrestleMania 35: 5 possible farewell matches for Dean Ambrose at the PPV

Who could be Dean's last opponent?

When The Shield split up in 2014, the WWE Universe expected Dean Ambrose to be one of the biggest breakout superstars in the WWE, but as time went on, fans soon realized that Dean was never going to reach the heights expected.

Even though Ambrose became a grand slam champion, a Money in the Bank winner, and a somewhat prominent main eventer, it clearly wasn't enough to display Ambrose as a megastar, as during the majority of his run in the WWE so far, he has never broken out of his place in the upper mid-card.

Ambrose is set to leave the WWE in April due to the former WWE Champion unwilling to renew his contract, and this was something fans knew would happen for quite some time, as Dean was truly underappreciated.

So now that Ambrose is set to leave the WWE and no new legitimate sources are reporting that Ambrose might change his mind, it seems like we could be seeing the last of Dean Ambrose in a WWE ring for a very long time. What could be Dean's last match in the WWE if the creative team decides to give him a farewell match?

#1 IC title pursuit

A great title run

One of Ambrose's most memorable title reigns in the WWE has to be his IC title run in the early days of him branching out as a singles competitor. As back then, WWE denied Ambrose the chance to break the glass ceiling into the main event, so Ambrose was relegated to the mid-card, and that is a place where he truly thrived.

From great matches with the likes of Kevin Owens to memorable pay-per-view bouts that truly cemented Ambrose as one of WWE's premier champions, Ambrose's IC Title reign may have been underrated, but it proved to be some of the best days of his WWE career.

This is why Ambrose challenging for the IC Title at WrestleMania will cement his legacy in some shape or form. Although Ambrose vs the current IC Champion, Bobby Lashley, is not a match most would vouch for, it could provide for a great end to Ambrose's WWE career.

