×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 5 Potential Finishes For The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    05 Apr 2019, 17:07 IST

The Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended at WrestleMania for the first time
The Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended at WrestleMania for the first time

WrestleMania 35 will be the first WrestleMania in history where the Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended. Sasha Banks and Bayley picked up the titles back at Elimination Chamber when the belts were originally unveiled inside the structure.

The Boss "N" Hug Connection were successful in their title defense against Tamina and Nia Jax back at Fastlane last month, which has allowed them to step up their game heading into WrestleMania where they are definitely at a disadvantage since they won't have to be pinned in this fatal four-way match in order to lose the titles.

Tamina, Nia Jax, The Divas of Doom and The IIconics will be looking to lift those Women's Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at WrestleMania, but what are the odds that the Championships will change hands?

#5. Tamina and Nia Jax become Women's Tag Team Champions

Will Tamina and Nia Jax make their presence known at WrestleMania?
Will Tamina and Nia Jax make their presence known at WrestleMania?

Tamina and Nia Jax lost their first match for the Women's Tag Team Championships at Fastlane so it's actually unknown as to why these two women have been given another chance since Bayley pinned Jax clean.

Either way, the two women have made their way into the Championship match and will now be thinking that they can use their size advantage to once again overcome the odds.

Interestingly, Jax and Tamina are perhaps the most unlikely women to come out of this match with the titles since Jax's history shows that she doesn't play well with others and it's a shock that she's lasted this long alongside Tamina.

That being said, Nia Jax has a size advantage on her side and if she is able to hit that Samoan Drop on The IIconics or Sasha Banks and Bayley then the WWE Universe could be looking at new Women's Tag Team Championships, and who will ever be able to dethrone the Samoan Slaughterhouse?


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Sasha Banks Bayley
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WrestleMania 35 Predictions | Tag Team Fatal Four Way | Women's Tag Team Championship Match | WrestleMania 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Unique match planned for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks & Bayley issue challenge for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WrestleMania plans for Women's Tag Team Titles revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair might have replaced four other women for the Championship match
RELATED STORY
Predicting The Remaining Championship Matches for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Tag Team Title Match Made Offical For WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why The New Day aren't in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising decisions WWE can make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes WWE should make to WrestleMania 35 card
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us