WrestleMania 35: 5 Potential Finishes For The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.07K // 05 Apr 2019, 17:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended at WrestleMania for the first time

WrestleMania 35 will be the first WrestleMania in history where the Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended. Sasha Banks and Bayley picked up the titles back at Elimination Chamber when the belts were originally unveiled inside the structure.

The Boss "N" Hug Connection were successful in their title defense against Tamina and Nia Jax back at Fastlane last month, which has allowed them to step up their game heading into WrestleMania where they are definitely at a disadvantage since they won't have to be pinned in this fatal four-way match in order to lose the titles.

Tamina, Nia Jax, The Divas of Doom and The IIconics will be looking to lift those Women's Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at WrestleMania, but what are the odds that the Championships will change hands?

#5. Tamina and Nia Jax become Women's Tag Team Champions

Will Tamina and Nia Jax make their presence known at WrestleMania?

Tamina and Nia Jax lost their first match for the Women's Tag Team Championships at Fastlane so it's actually unknown as to why these two women have been given another chance since Bayley pinned Jax clean.

Either way, the two women have made their way into the Championship match and will now be thinking that they can use their size advantage to once again overcome the odds.

Interestingly, Jax and Tamina are perhaps the most unlikely women to come out of this match with the titles since Jax's history shows that she doesn't play well with others and it's a shock that she's lasted this long alongside Tamina.

That being said, Nia Jax has a size advantage on her side and if she is able to hit that Samoan Drop on The IIconics or Sasha Banks and Bayley then the WWE Universe could be looking at new Women's Tag Team Championships, and who will ever be able to dethrone the Samoan Slaughterhouse?

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement