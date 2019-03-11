WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons why the RAW Women's Championship main event is a Triple Threat Match

The match is set.

As Fastlane is in the books, we can finally go full throttle on the road to WrestleMania. We are four weeks away from the grand spectacle and now we know what the main event will be. Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, after the Man defeated the Queen by disqualification at the freshly concluded pay-per-view to earn her way back into the match.

It has been an extremely rocky road to get to this point with lots of twists and turns on a weekly basis, culminating in a rowdy heel turn for Ronda Rousey. This has certainly made things interesting as we head into WrestleMania. However, there have been lots of complaints because this match is a triple threat instead of the one-on-one match between Ronda and Becky that we fans have been craving for so long.

The match was initially scheduled for Survivor Series, but a concussion to Becky Lynch forced WWE to change the match to Ronda vs Charlotte and possibly switching the matches for Survivor Series and WrestleMania. Becky's ascent to the main event has been nothing short of remarkable and she has undoubtedly earned her place in this match, but there are reasons for Charlotte's inclusion in this match. Here are five reasons why the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 35 is a triple threat match.

#5 A better match

She is the best in the WWE.

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch in itself is an unbelievably exciting WrestleMania main event and it will be an excellent match as well. But how do we make this match better? Simple. Just add the most talented woman in the entire company. Charlotte Flair is one of the best wrestlers in the world and is actually a great addition to this match.

Sure, her star power would have helped Asuka and the Smackdown Women's Championship, but WWE is putting all their chips in for the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Charlotte has absolutely earned her moniker as the Queen of the WWE's women's division and has superior athletic skills to go with her excellent in-ring work. Her current run as a heel is by far the best use of her character and leaves us questioning why was she a babyface for so long.

Charlotte will slot in perfectly with the two biggest female names in the company, as she is a big match performer. Her matches against Asuka, Becky and Rousey were three of the best all-female matches in the entirety of 2018, leaving no doubt that Charlotte would bump up the quality of the WrestleMania match as well.

