WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why The Revival lost the RAW tag titles

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.24K   //    08 Apr 2019, 09:03 IST

Image result for The Revival zack ryder

A week ago, the Edgeheads were nowhere in the title picture. There was absolutely no talk about them having a match at WrestleMania but now, they walk out of the show of all shows as the Rar tag team champions.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have done it, they have actually won the tag titles! 12 years after claiming the tag titles for the first time in their WWE careers, the Edgeheads have got their hands on the championship again. The underdogs in the Raw Tag Team Championships match against The Revival, they did the unthinkable.

Here are 5 reasons why The Revival lost the Raw Tag Titles to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins:

#5. Punishment for The Revival

The Revival have been open about their problems with WWE and that might have not gone down well with the management. Just this week, the tag team said:

 “It gets frustrating whenever, for example, the last few months at our live events, we have a team that wants to try and outwork us and be the best tag team out there. That’s Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. We’re having these matches where we’re going for 30-45 minutes and we’re trying to tear the house down every single night and make the fans believe in tag team wrestling. It gets frustrating that sometimes, you start to feel that hard work doesn’t pay off but then, I gotta remind myself why I’m doing this. And it’s to better professional wrestling. It’d be way less frustrating if we didn’t care and we just looked at it as a job.”

Taking the title off them would have been just a small thing for WWE but it's the way for the management to show that they are still under contract at the company and should know their place.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Revival Curt Hawkins Zack Ryder
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
