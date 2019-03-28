WrestleMania 35: 5 Superstars who should be added to Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.27K // 28 Mar 2019, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor is set for WrestleMania 35

Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) and Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers) in a 2-on-1 handicap match on the March 25 episode of WWE Raw to earn a one-on-one opportunity at Lashley’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Although fans were supportive of the Irishman’s against-the-odds victory on Monday, the general consensus is that Lashley vs. Balor does not feel WrestleMania-worthy, regardless of whether or not “The Demon” is unleashed at MetLife Stadium on April 7.

Why? Well, the two men have already been involved in seven televised matches against each other over the last seven weeks, so yet another encounter between the Intercontinental Championship rivals will largely be forgotten about compared to the much-anticipated matches that will take place elsewhere on the WrestleMania card.

With that in mind, and with one more Raw episode of possible twists and turns to go before WrestleMania, is it too far-fetched to think that WWE might swerve fans again and add several Superstars into the IC title mix in time for 'Mania, potentially turning Lashley vs. Balor into a multi-man ladder match?

The concept worked nicely for the IC title matches at WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 32, and it would definitely make sense, both from a storyline perspective and an entertainment viewpoint, if they went down the same route at this year’s event.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at five Superstars who WWE should seriously consider adding to the Lashley vs. Balor match before “The Show of Shows”.

#5 Dean Ambrose

WWE confirmed the surprising news in late January that Dean Ambrose will leave the company when his contract expires after WrestleMania 35 in April.

Since the announcement, the Shield member has lost singles matches against Drew McIntyre and Elias, while he traded victories with EC3 and reunited with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to win a six-man tag match against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and McIntyre in the main event of the Fastlane pay-per-view.

Advertisement

Now, following yet another defeat against McIntyre on the latest episode of Raw, Ambrose is in a position where he has been standing up for his fellow Shield members in recent weeks on Raw, but he has done nothing to earn himself a spot on the WrestleMania card.

Granted, his place in a multi-man match for a title he obviously is not going to win might seem like a waste, but would it not be better for him to at least bow out in a somewhat important match rather than a Battle Royal?

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement