WrestleMania 35: 5 ways WWE could open the PPV

What would be the perfect way to open WrestleMania this year?

One of the most important things when structuring a wrestling pay-per-view is setting the tone, as a wrestling show can be easily measured by its opening, and when it comes to the biggest wrestling event in the industry, WWE needs to make sure that they get the event underway in white-hot fashion.

When analyzing the WrestleMania match card, there are so many matches and possibilities that could be considered to open the showcase of the immortals. Multiple dream encounters, shocking moments, and high octane drama are some of the categories that WWE should consider looking at when setting up the opening to WrestleMania, as anything of quality, hype, or popularity could be the key ingredients in starting this pay-per-view.

So let us go through every possible way WWE could open up WrestleMania 35.

#1 Legend vs Legend

Two legends of the industry

AJ Styles is one of the biggest wrestlers to come from the independent wrestling scene, Randy Orton is one of greatest talents WWE has produced in their extensive history, and WrestleMania is undoubtedly the grandest stage in wrestling, what more do you need to get this event started off in thrilling fashion?

Many fans in the WWE Universe like the way WWE built up this narrative, as these are two men who made it to the peak of wrestling, but they did by taking two completely different routes, and now they are both battling each other at WrestleMania to find out which end of the industry produces the better in-ring competitors.

Simple and to the point, this is the perfect match to open WrestleMania, as WWE needs an opening that delivers on all fronts, and these two men are the very best in the business who can achieve that goal.

