×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 5 ways WWE could open the PPV 

Everndran
ANALYST
Preview
613   //    05 Apr 2019, 13:59 IST

What would be the perfect way to open WrestleMania this year?
What would be the perfect way to open WrestleMania this year?

One of the most important things when structuring a wrestling pay-per-view is setting the tone, as a wrestling show can be easily measured by its opening, and when it comes to the biggest wrestling event in the industry, WWE needs to make sure that they get the event underway in white-hot fashion.

When analyzing the WrestleMania match card, there are so many matches and possibilities that could be considered to open the showcase of the immortals. Multiple dream encounters, shocking moments, and high octane drama are some of the categories that WWE should consider looking at when setting up the opening to WrestleMania, as anything of quality, hype, or popularity could be the key ingredients in starting this pay-per-view.

So let us go through every possible way WWE could open up WrestleMania 35.

#1 Legend vs Legend

Two legends of the industry
Two legends of the industry

AJ Styles is one of the biggest wrestlers to come from the independent wrestling scene, Randy Orton is one of greatest talents WWE has produced in their extensive history, and WrestleMania is undoubtedly the grandest stage in wrestling, what more do you need to get this event started off in thrilling fashion?

Many fans in the WWE Universe like the way WWE built up this narrative, as these are two men who made it to the peak of wrestling, but they did by taking two completely different routes, and now they are both battling each other at WrestleMania to find out which end of the industry produces the better in-ring competitors.

Simple and to the point, this is the perfect match to open WrestleMania, as WWE needs an opening that delivers on all fronts, and these two men are the very best in the business who can achieve that goal.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Triple H Batista
Everndran
ANALYST
NXT>SDL>>>>>>>>>>>>RAW
WrestleMania 35: 6 matches WWE could announce this week for the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes Vince McMahon could be secretly planning for WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania History: 20 greatest moments in the history of the PPV (#10-6)
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 potential shockers WWE might have planned for the PPV
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Ways "Demon" Finn Balor could impact WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 exciting rivalries it could give us
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 shocking ways Triple H vs Batista could end
RELATED STORY
3 ways WrestleMania 35 could conclude
RELATED STORY
WWE history: 10 greatest heel turns of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
5 legends who could special guest referee the match between Triple H and Batista
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us