WrestleMania 35: 6 Hilarious Botches That You Probably Didn't See As Part Of The Show

It was an interesting night in New York for WrestleMania

WrestleMania 35 became one of the longest pay-per-views in the history of WWE, the show opened with a two hour kick off show that housed three matches and saw some interesting moments throughout.

WrestleMania is the biggest stage in wrestling which is why there are a number of errors on the show every year since the eyes of the world are watching. The pressure of competing at WrestleMania seems to get to just about every superstar and this year there were more botches than normal throughout the spectacular.

The following list looks at some of the best botches from this year's WrestleMania and including the two hour kick off show.

#6. Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal

Carmella was the shock winner of this year's Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal

Battle Royal's are always the best place for botches because of the fact that there so superstars in the ring at one time which makes for an interesting atmosphere. The Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal returned to WrestleMania this year and once again there were a number of botchy moments throughout as WWE threw a number of women into a battle royal match on the kickoff show.

One of the most obvious botches in the match saw Lana take an Eclipse and manage to botch the landing. Lana was dressed as Wonder Woman but it wasn't a great move from the woman who has been trying to push herself into the spotlight on Twitter over the past few months.

The women of WWE have quite a reputation when it comes to Battle Royals and Dana Brooke proved this when she botched her exit from the match, but it was a solid overall battle royal otherwise compared to last year's original version of the match.

