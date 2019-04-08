×
WrestleMania 35: AJ Styles vs Randy Orton, results, video highlights, and analysis

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
266   //    08 Apr 2019, 06:09 IST

These two delivered!
These two delivered!

After a shocking start to WrestleMania 35 with the crowning of a new Universal Champion in Seth Rollins, the second match on the card which followed up was the much-anticipated clash between former World Champions, AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

The match started at a bit slower pace, however, Orton immediately went for an RKO and wanted to get done with things in the opening stages but wasn't able to do so. Instead, a gruesome dropkick got things going and put 'The Viper' in control.

Orton kept trying to pin down Styles but 'The Phenomenal One' started to fight back and his strategy was to try and lock in the Calf Crusher submission. Despite not being able to lock in his traditional submission move, Styles did do some massive damage to Orton's knee in the process.

After a solid bit of back-and-forth, Styles made his first attempt at The Phenomenal Forearm but Orton was quick enough to react to it and almost hit the RKO, only for Styles to react faster, as he remembered what 'The Viper' had done with him this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live when he caught Styles in mid-air for an RKO.

Despite the crowd being a little dull for the match, Orton didn't let himself get distracted as a headbutt and a Superplex created the opening that was needed for 'The Viper' who finally managed to hit the RKO but only for a close two-count.

A frustrated Randy Orton then tried setting up a super RKO from the top rope but Styles managed to create an opening and escaped out of it, catching 'The Viper' with a Pele Kick. With Orton on the floor, Styles now found himself a big opening as he hit the Phenomenal Forearm on the outside of the ring in what was one of the best spots of the match.

Back in the ring, Orton was ready for the following Phenomenal Forearm and Styles knew that an RKO was on its way, as he dodged it on time and hit the finishing blow with the final Phenomenal Forearm for the three-count and the win.

