WrestleMania 35: An open letter to The Undertaker ahead of the PPV

Dear Taker,

You are now almost 54 and in the twilight of your illustrious career. You have enthralled and bewitched us for almost three decades now, and you have given WWE fans memories that will last a lifetime.

But then, Deadman, this unprecedented journey of yours, is now coming to an end. There are rumors floating around that you might not be competing this year at WrestleMania, and this is one thought very difficult for us to digest.

You see Taker, as I think of WrestleMania, the first name that comes to my mind is that of yours. WrestleMania has defined you, and in a sense, you have defined WrestleMania as well.

The Streak was something iconic. No WWE Superstar could have carried it forward seamlessly the way you did - year after year

As I think of WrestleMania, a wave of memories come flooding to my mind - that classic World Title match at WrestleMania 23 against Batista where both of you rallied back and forth until you finally beat ‘The Animal’ and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Then, of course, that legendary Streak Vs Career match at WrestleMania 26 against Shawn Michaels. Both of you told a classic story to the fans that day - the high octane in-ring action, the emotions running high throughout the bout, and finally, you ended Michaels’ fabled 25-year in-ring career.

Then came that brutal Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28, against Triple H. The sound of steel on the human anatomy, the extent to which you both were willing to abuse your bodies, and the way you both pushed each other to the limits of endurance gave us an idea of how dedicated you both are to the business.

And then came that fateful moment at WrestleMania 30 when the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar beat you for the first time at ‘The Grandest Stage Of Them All’. At first, we were not able to digest the fact that your shoulders were counted down to three at WrestleMania.

It was on that day, Taker, that you finally looked mortal. And as we saw the ‘1’ next to 21, there were tears in our eyes. The one constant at WrestleMania for over 2 decades - The Streak had ended.

Then came that match at WrestleMania 33 against Roman Reigns. It was difficult for us to see you struggle in the ring against Reigns. Injuries had taken their toll on your body, encroaching age had finally caught up with you, and your performance that day was lackluster.

After your second loss at WrestleMania to Reigns, we all thought you were done with your in-ring career. There was nothing left for you to prove, and no peak left for you to scale.

But then, you came back again at WrestleMania 34, and fought John Cena. Then you competed at The Greatest Royal Rumble, The Super Show-Down, and at Crown Jewel.

Your aura had slipped by then, Deadman, and you were just a pale shadow of your former self.

It was indeed difficult for us to see a legend like you labor in the ring.

Now Taker, having seen you in the ring for such a long time, it is extremely difficult for us to imagine WWE without you. The mind tells me that The Undertaker is done, and should not come back, but the heart craves to see you one final time at WrestleMania 35.

And that is precisely why we all want that one final occasion where we can go berserk as the gong strikes, feel the hair at the back of our necks stand up in excitement when we see you embark on that eerie walk to the ring. One final occasion where we can bid goodbye to you from our hearts.

The reason is this Deadman - with your retirement, many of our childhoods will come to an end as well.

Ok then Taker, see you at WrestleMania 35?

From an ardent fan of yours.

