WrestleMania 35: Full Weekend Schedule

Alan John
ANALYST
Preview
81   //    06 Apr 2019, 13:25 IST

Are you ready for WrestleMania 35?
Are you ready for WrestleMania 35?

So the show of the shows, WrestleMania 35 is finally here. However, any seasoned fan will know that all of the wrestling action will not be limited to the marquee event. Throughout the course of the past few years, the location of the sports entertainment extravaganza has turned into a hotbed for pro wrestling leading into the big event.

Independent promotions from all over the globe flock to the host city to entertain the fans throughout WrestleMania weekend, and this year, the New York area will be no different. This week all the way up to the weekend, wrestling fans will be treated to some of the most thrilling matchups of the year. Much of that action starts to get underway from April 3.

This year, WWE’s WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday, April 7 and caps off a week of the highest-profile wrestling you’ll find anywhere.

From WWE’s own shows which include WrestleMania, the annual Hall of Fame ceremony, and NXT TakeOver, to the likes of Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Impact running major shows, there’s simply too much wrestling for you to keep track of alone—and most of it is streaming online for those that can’t travel to the New York area.

Below, you can have a look at the comprehensive schedule of pro wrestling shows set to highlight WrestleMania 35 weekend. Most shows can be streamed online through the WWN app, Fite TV or other similar relevant apps.

Wednesday, April 3


Pizza Party Wrestling

When: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Phil Sheridan Building (106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield, New Jersey)

Where to stream: N/A

UPWA: Undeniable

When: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Wayne Pal Building (Wayne, New Jersey)

Where to stream: N/A


Battle Club Pro: Women Crush Wednesday

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Brooklyn Stuy Dome (Brooklyn, New York)

Where to stream: N/A


WrestlePro: Does Funny + Money?

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rahway Rec Center (Rahway, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV

MurderMania Night 1

When: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lucky 13 Saloon (Brooklyn, New York)

Where to stream: N/A


Thursday, April 4


Evolve 125

When: Noon ET

Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: WWNLive


Independent Wrestling TV: Family Reunion

When: Noon ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


Destiny & Fight Club Pro: Fight for Destiny

When: 3 p.m. ET

Location: NYC Arena (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: Fite TV

GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

When: 4 p.m. ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


wXw: Amerika ist Wunderbar

When: 4 p.m. ET

Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: WWNLive, Fite TV

WrestleMania Axxess: NXT vs. NXT Alumni

When: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Brooklyn Pier 12

Where to stream: WWNLive

WrestleCon Supershow

When: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)

Where to stream: Fite TV


MLW TV: Rise of the Renegades

When: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Melrose Ballroom (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: beIN Sports (taping)


Interspecies Wrestling

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: White Eagle Hall, (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


DDT Pro: Coming to America

When: 8 p.m. ET

Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: WWNLive, Fite TV

Impact Wrestling: United We Stand

When: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Rahway Rec Center (Rahway, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


AIW: Slumber Party Massacre

When: 11 p.m. ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


Kaiju Big Battel: 25th Silver Jubilee

When: 11:55 p.m. ET

Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: WWNLive, Fite TV


Friday, April 5


WrestleCon: USA vs. The World

When: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)

Where to stream: Fite TV


SHIMMER 113

When: 11 a.m. ET

Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: WWN Live, Fite TV

CHIKARA: Once Upon a Beginning

When: Noon ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


IPW UK

When: Noon ET

Location: NYC Arena (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: N/A


WrestleMania Axxess: Cruiserweights Collide

When: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Brooklyn Pier 12

Where to stream: WWE Network (taping)

WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising

When: 3 p.m. ET

Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: WWN Live, Fite TV


RevPro UK: Live in NYC

When: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)

Where to stream: Fite TV


Black Label Pro: Adventures in Wrestling

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV

STARDOM: American Dream 2019

When: 4 p.m.

Location: NYC Arena (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: Fite TV


NXT TakeOver: New York

When: 6:15 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

Where to stream: WWNLive


MLW Battle Riot II

When: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Melrose Ballroom (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: beIN Sports (taping)

GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break Part I

When: 8 p.m. ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


WrestleCon: Joey Ryan’s Penis Party

When: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)

Where to stream: Fite TV


Blackcraft Wrestling: No Apologies

When: 11:59 p.m. ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


Saturday, April 6


WrestleMania Axxess: NXT UK Taping

When: 8 a.m.

Location: Brooklyn Pier 12

Where to stream: WWE Network (taping)


Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers III

When: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)

Where to stream: Fite TV

GCW: Orange Cassidy is Doing Something or Whatever…

When: Noon ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


House of Glory: Culture Class

When: 2 p.m. ET

Location: NYC Arena (Queens, New York)

Where to stream: Fite TV

Chaotic Wrestling: Chaos for a Cause

When: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Rahway Rec Center (Rahway, New Jersey)

Where to stream: N/A


IWS Wrestling: Unstoppable

When: 4 p.m. ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV

WWE Hall of Fame

When: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

Where to stream: WWNLive


G1 Supercard

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York)

Where to stream: Honor Club, Fite TV, New Japan World

CZW vs. WrestlePro

When: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rahway Rec Center (Rahway, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV

GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break Part 2

When: 11:59 p.m. ET

Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)

Where to stream: Fite TV


Sunday, April 7


WrestleMania Axxess: Brands Battle

When: 8 a.m. ET

Location: Brooklyn Pier 12

Where to stream: WWE Network

WWE WrestleMania 35

When: 5:30 p.m.

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Where to stream: WWE Network


Monday, April 8


WrestleMania Axxess: Women Collide

When: Noon ET

Location: Brooklyn Pier 12

Where to stream: WWE Network


WWE RAW

When: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

Where to stream: USA


Tuesday, April 9


WWE SmackDown Live

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

Where to stream: USA


