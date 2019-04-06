WrestleMania 35: Full Weekend Schedule
So the show of the shows, WrestleMania 35 is finally here. However, any seasoned fan will know that all of the wrestling action will not be limited to the marquee event. Throughout the course of the past few years, the location of the sports entertainment extravaganza has turned into a hotbed for pro wrestling leading into the big event.
Independent promotions from all over the globe flock to the host city to entertain the fans throughout WrestleMania weekend, and this year, the New York area will be no different. This week all the way up to the weekend, wrestling fans will be treated to some of the most thrilling matchups of the year. Much of that action starts to get underway from April 3.
This year, WWE’s WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday, April 7 and caps off a week of the highest-profile wrestling you’ll find anywhere.
From WWE’s own shows which include WrestleMania, the annual Hall of Fame ceremony, and NXT TakeOver, to the likes of Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Impact running major shows, there’s simply too much wrestling for you to keep track of alone—and most of it is streaming online for those that can’t travel to the New York area.
Below, you can have a look at the comprehensive schedule of pro wrestling shows set to highlight WrestleMania 35 weekend. Most shows can be streamed online through the WWN app, Fite TV or other similar relevant apps.
Wednesday, April 3
Pizza Party Wrestling
When: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Phil Sheridan Building (106 Bergen Ave, Ridgefield, New Jersey)
Where to stream: N/A
UPWA: Undeniable
When: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Wayne Pal Building (Wayne, New Jersey)
Where to stream: N/A
Battle Club Pro: Women Crush Wednesday
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Brooklyn Stuy Dome (Brooklyn, New York)
Where to stream: N/A
WrestlePro: Does Funny + Money?
When: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Rahway Rec Center (Rahway, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
MurderMania Night 1
When: 10:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lucky 13 Saloon (Brooklyn, New York)
Where to stream: N/A
Thursday, April 4
Evolve 125
When: Noon ET
Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: WWNLive
Independent Wrestling TV: Family Reunion
When: Noon ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
Destiny & Fight Club Pro: Fight for Destiny
When: 3 p.m. ET
Location: NYC Arena (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: Fite TV
GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport
When: 4 p.m. ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
wXw: Amerika ist Wunderbar
When: 4 p.m. ET
Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: WWNLive, Fite TV
WrestleMania Axxess: NXT vs. NXT Alumni
When: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Brooklyn Pier 12
Where to stream: WWNLive
WrestleCon Supershow
When: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)
Where to stream: Fite TV
MLW TV: Rise of the Renegades
When: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Melrose Ballroom (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: beIN Sports (taping)
Interspecies Wrestling
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: White Eagle Hall, (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
DDT Pro: Coming to America
When: 8 p.m. ET
Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: WWNLive, Fite TV
Impact Wrestling: United We Stand
When: 11 p.m. ET
Location: Rahway Rec Center (Rahway, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
AIW: Slumber Party Massacre
When: 11 p.m. ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
Kaiju Big Battel: 25th Silver Jubilee
When: 11:55 p.m. ET
Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: WWNLive, Fite TV
Friday, April 5
WrestleCon: USA vs. The World
When: 11 a.m. ET
Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)
Where to stream: Fite TV
SHIMMER 113
When: 11 a.m. ET
Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: WWN Live, Fite TV
CHIKARA: Once Upon a Beginning
When: Noon ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
IPW UK
When: Noon ET
Location: NYC Arena (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: N/A
WrestleMania Axxess: Cruiserweights Collide
When: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Brooklyn Pier 12
Where to stream: WWE Network (taping)
WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising
When: 3 p.m. ET
Location: La Boom (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: WWN Live, Fite TV
RevPro UK: Live in NYC
When: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)
Where to stream: Fite TV
Black Label Pro: Adventures in Wrestling
When: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
STARDOM: American Dream 2019
When: 4 p.m.
Location: NYC Arena (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: Fite TV
NXT TakeOver: New York
When: 6:15 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)
Where to stream: WWNLive
MLW Battle Riot II
When: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Melrose Ballroom (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: beIN Sports (taping)
GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break Part I
When: 8 p.m. ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
WrestleCon: Joey Ryan’s Penis Party
When: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)
Where to stream: Fite TV
Blackcraft Wrestling: No Apologies
When: 11:59 p.m. ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
Saturday, April 6
WrestleMania Axxess: NXT UK Taping
When: 8 a.m.
Location: Brooklyn Pier 12
Where to stream: WWE Network (taping)
Wrestling Revolver: Pancakes & Piledrivers III
When: 11 a.m. ET
Location: Midtown Hilton (New York)
Where to stream: Fite TV
GCW: Orange Cassidy is Doing Something or Whatever…
When: Noon ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
House of Glory: Culture Class
When: 2 p.m. ET
Location: NYC Arena (Queens, New York)
Where to stream: Fite TV
Chaotic Wrestling: Chaos for a Cause
When: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Rahway Rec Center (Rahway, New Jersey)
Where to stream: N/A
IWS Wrestling: Unstoppable
When: 4 p.m. ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
WWE Hall of Fame
When: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)
Where to stream: WWNLive
G1 Supercard
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden (New York)
Where to stream: Honor Club, Fite TV, New Japan World
CZW vs. WrestlePro
When: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Rahway Rec Center (Rahway, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break Part 2
When: 11:59 p.m. ET
Location: White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Where to stream: Fite TV
Sunday, April 7
WrestleMania Axxess: Brands Battle
When: 8 a.m. ET
Location: Brooklyn Pier 12
Where to stream: WWE Network
WWE WrestleMania 35
When: 5:30 p.m.
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
Where to stream: WWE Network
Monday, April 8
WrestleMania Axxess: Women Collide
When: Noon ET
Location: Brooklyn Pier 12
Where to stream: WWE Network
WWE RAW
When: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)
Where to stream: USA
Tuesday, April 9
WWE SmackDown Live
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)
Where to stream: USA