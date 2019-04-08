WrestleMania 35 News: Update on Ali after he seemingly suffered a horrific injury

Ali smashed his head off the announce table

What's the story?

Well, WrestleMania 35 has been incredible so far - although Ali may not agree, that's if he remembers anything from it...

He is, however, at least okay enough to provide an update after suffering a pretty horrific looking injury on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

In case you didn't know...

Ali took a horrific fall when he was eliminated from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal while Luke Harper had him mid-suplex before Braun Strowman landed a big boot on the chest of his former Wyatt Family brother.

Unpleasant as that sounds, it wasn't the fall that did the damage per se, but in fact, the way Ali bounced off the mat outside the ring on his landing - ricocheting off the ground and head-first into the corner of the announce table.

Mustafa Ali was injured during the Battle Royal. (Video) 🙏#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/d4sryBofub — GIF Skull - #Wrestlemania is #KofiMania (@GIFSkull) April 7, 2019

The heart of the matter

Ali's rise in WWE has been meteoric, from Cruiserweight Challenge to 205 Live, then wrestling at last year's WrestleMania in a losing effort against Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship, but the past year has saw Ali move up to the main roster and make a name for himself on SmackDown - and Mania looked like being a coming out party of sorts for the fan favorite.

The injury, though, understandably worried much of the WWE Universe as it looked like Ali was about to be hampered by another terrible injury. While doctors checked on him at the side of the ring after the match, though, Ali is at least conscious and has tweeted out an update on his health following the match.

What's next?

We'll keep you updated with any further details on Ali's potential injury. We hope he's doing well after what looked like a nasty bump that could have very well ruined a huge moment for the SmackDown star!

