WrestleMania 35 news & rumors: 14th March, 2019 - Reigns announced for WM35, Balor's potential WM35 match

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 545 // 14 Mar 2019, 12:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and Finn Balor

We're just 24 days from WrestleMania 35, The Show of Shows, which will come to us from MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019. We already have quite a few huge matches set for the historic night and a few more that will be confirmed in the next few shows of WWE RAW and SmackDown Live.

Let's take a look at today's WrestleMania 35 news and rumors:

#1 Rey Mysterio's rumoured WrestleMania 35 match

Rey Mysterio has been in a feud with Andrade, which many predicted would result in a match at WrestleMania 35, but WWE and Vince McMahon could swerve and put Mysterio in a match against Samoa Joe for the United States Championship.

Mysterio and R-Truth defeated Joe and Andrade this past week on SmackDown, and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio predicts that Mysterio getting the win over Joe could mean that a rivalry and a match at WrestleMania 35 could happen.

#2 Finn Balor's plans for WrestleMania 35

Finn Balor lost the Intercontinental title to Bobby Lashley, who won it back from the Irish Superstar after losing it at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

WrestleVotes are reporting that his sources in WWE have said that WWE could have some plans for him at WrestleMania 35.

Chatting w/ a source this morning. One notable quote: “I’m figuring they took the IC off of Finn for a reason, I think they have something for him at Mania”



So.... what do you guys think? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 12, 2019

Advertisement

What do you think those "plans" could be? Comment below!

#3 Stephanie McMahon comments on what it would mean if Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair main events WrestleMania 35

One of the biggest matches at WrestleMania 35 will be the match for the RAW Women's title, where Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Stephanie McMahon, while speaking at the Special Olympics World Games 2019, spoke about what it would mean if the trio main evented WrestleMania 35.

"It would mean more to me then I could describe for our women to be the main event at WrestleMania. Charlotte, Ronda and Becky could do it this year. There is so much momentum behind the story. They are so incredibly talented. I know they would deliver. But what I will say is that I hope it is the first of many," said Stephanie (via The National).

#4 Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 35 role

Having returned from his illness, Roman Reigns is back to reclaim his yard, but The Big Dog still doesn't know whom he will face at WrestleMania 35. The signs point towards a match with Drew McIntyre.

But, Reigns will, however, be a part of WrestleMania Axxess, a fan convention that's held on WrestleMania week.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @WWERomanReigns is coming to @WrestleMania Axxess! The Big Dog will be holding a Premium VIP autograph signing on Monday, April 8 at 2pm. Tickets are available this Friday at 10am ET: https://t.co/hzBhOtUUBw pic.twitter.com/UP8Sqi6xCe — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 13, 2019

Advertisement