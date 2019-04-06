×
WrestleMania 35 News: Triple H provides an update on Ricochet's injury

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
627   //    06 Apr 2019, 18:09 IST

Is Ricochet out of Mania? He seemed to pick up a knock at TakeOver
Is Ricochet out of Mania? He seemed to pick up a knock at TakeOver

What's the story?

Ricochet and Aleister Black are pulling double duty on WrestleMania weekend, but the first match may very well have put the second in jeopardy.

The NXT pair faced the War Raiders at NXT TakeOver: New York for the NXT Tag-Team in an instant classic - but the worry came when Ricochet was checked by doctors after the match.

Well, Triple H has now clarified the situation.

In case you didn't know..

Ricochet and Black were called up to the main roster earlier this year and have enjoyed a successful run as a tag team on both RAW and SmackDown Live.

They won the Dusty Rhodes Classic this year to earn the NXT TakeOver: New York match, but they also earned a shot at the blue brand's gold when they compete in a Fatal Four-Way for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The heart the matter

There's no doubt that both Ricochet and Aleister Black leave it all in the ring, and of course, TakeOver was no different - maybe even more so. A standing ovation was the only prize the main roster pair would earn last night, but Ricochet also seemed to be hurt during the match - with the referee, doctors and Black checking on Ricochet after the match.

Shortly after, though, Triple H confirmed that Ricochet had a scare, but he is fine.

What's next?

Well, what's next is WrestleMania! It looks like Ricochet is fine, and we're sure any injury scare will be long forgotten the second he steps into that ring on the Grandest Stage of Them All!

Did you enjoy the NXT TakeOver: New York Tag-Team Title match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ricochet
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
Contact Us Advertise with Us