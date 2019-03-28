×
WrestleMania 35: Predicting all WWE title holders after WrestleMania 35 

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28 Mar 2019

Who will walk away as the champ after WrestleMania 35?
Who will walk away as the champ after WrestleMania 35?

WrestleMania 35, which will be held on April 7, 2019, at the MetLife Stadium, is set to be one of the biggest and longest WrestleMania in the history of the PPV.

WrestleMania 35 will have several titles on the line, while recent reports have stated that as many as 17 matches will take place at the show. WWE have confirmed that the RAW Women's title match featuring Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will headline WrestleMania - the first time that the women are headlining WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, while Kofi Kingston will finally get his shot at the WWE Championship after going through several hoops set by Vince McMahon.

Finn Balor will get another opportunity to reclaim the Intercontinental title when he faces off against Bobby Lashley, while Rey Mysterio could win his first title since his return to the WWE when he faces off against Samoa Joe for the United States Championship.

So, who will walk away from WrestleMania 35 with a belt around their waist? Here we predict all the title holders after WrestleMania 35:

#1 Cruiserweight Champion - Buddy Murphy

Related image

Current Cruiserweight Champion, Buddy Murphy, will put his title on the line at WrestleMania 35 against Tony Nese. Nese won an eight-man elimination tournament, and after defeating Cedric Alexander in the final, got his opportunity to face Murphy at WrestleMania 35.

Murphy has held on to the Cruiserweight title since winning at WWE Super Show-Down in October. I predict Murphy to retain, and maybe get a chance to move to the main roster later in the year.

#2 Women's Tag Team Champions - Sasha Banks and Bayley

Related image
Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend their Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania in a fatal four-way match against Beth Phoenix and Natalya, The IIconics, and Nia Jax and Tamina.

Since winning the titles at Elimination Chamber, the duo have not faced tough competition and WrestleMania 35 could be their toughest test yet.

But I predict that the champs will hold on to their title and have a few great matches with tag teams on SmackDown and NXT apart from RAW, and also have their dream match against WWE Hall of Famers, Lita and Trish Stratus, further down the road.

