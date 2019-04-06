WrestleMania 35: Predicting the 5 biggest moments of the night

WrestleMania is just days away.

Happy WrestleMania weekend! The Show of Shows is less than two days away and the excitement is through the roof. The card for this year's WrestleMania is so incredibly stacked. It is one of the most stacked cards in history. WWE has currently booked sixteen matches for the entire evening, Kickoff Show included, and it is going to be a really long show. Possibly the longest pay-per-view in WWE history.

The live crowd at MetLife Stadium will surely have a gruelling night in front of them, but one which will be filled with the magnificence and of WrestleMania. A night that will be littered with countless moments that will live on history. This WrestleMania, in particular, has the potential to be the happiest one of all time. Hopefully, WWE gives the fans those feel-good moments that will make it the happiest 'Mania of all time.

With thirteen matches over at least five and a half hours on the main show, here are five of the biggest moments that could possibly happen at WrestleMania 35.

#5 John Cena returns and gives Kurt Angle one final classic

There is still hope.

As it stands, Baron Corbin is still scheduled to be Kurt Angle's final opponent at WrestleMania 35. It is hard to believe that it will remain that way and Angle will bow out following a match with Corbin. John Cena, who would never miss WrestleMania for anything in the world, even with a shoulder injury, could still come in and save the day. This is the only place, aside from another spot which is reserved for somebody else, on the entire WrestleMania which could feasibly accommodate an appearance from the 16-time champ.

Kurt Angle could still face Corbin and beat him in a throwaway match before Cena comes out and challenges him to one final confrontation. Alternatively, Cena could simply show up, attack Corbin and replace him. Either way, John Cena giving Kurt Angle one more classic should be the way to go. It wouldn't even need to be that long, especially given Angle's worsening condition. A 10-minute match featuring all of their greatest hits would provide fans with the nostalgia of when Cena's career first started, at the time when Angle's career is ending.

