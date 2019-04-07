×
WrestleMania 35 Predictions | Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal | WrestleMania 2019

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Feature
63   //    07 Apr 2019, 00:57 IST

Who will come out on top in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal?
Who will come out on top in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns to WrestleMania for the 6th year in a row and once again the field is looking pretty open ahead of the show. Braun Strowman looks to be the only real winner in this match at present since he's been relegated to this match despite already being seen as a main event level star.

Strowman has been pushed into a feud with Colin Jost and Michael Che ahead of the show, where he forced the two men to put themselves into the match as well so that he can get some revenge for the fact that Jost asked if wrestling was fake a few weeks ago.

It's been a strange build to the match and it's included WWE announcing almost the full field of competitors for the match, which is odd in itself. Whilst there are expected to be surprises in this match including Lars Sullivan and Rob Gronkowski, the fact that it's been bumped to the kickoff show means that these are unlikely.

Anyone who places bets on wrestling should probably play safe and put their money on Braun Strowman since he's the only real name in this match, if Lars Sullivan does make an unexpected appearance then he could also be seen as a potential winner, but WWE has definitely missed a trick with this since Curt Hawkins would have been a fantastic star to add to this match and he could have ended his losing streak with a win in this annual match.

There are a number of stars who are in this match that is obviously just filling a role in the match, but the only real person of note would have to be Braun Strowman.

Do you think Braun Strowman will win The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal? Have your say in the comments section below...

