×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35 Predictions | Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor - Intercontinental Championship | WrestleMania 2019

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Feature
181   //    07 Apr 2019, 20:45 IST

Will The Demon rise at WrestleMania??
Will The Demon rise at WrestleMania??

Finn Balor steps up to the challenge of Bobby Lashley at this year's WrestleMania merely weeks after losing his Intercontinental Championship to The Almighty. Lashley obviously has Lio Rush by his side but it appears that even with him in the match at Fastlane, Balor was able to lift the Championship because he pinned Lio Rush whilst Lashley was on the outside.

Balor may not have any friends like Lashley, but he does have his alter-ego who he has already announced will be making the trip to New York with him. The Demon has a fantastic record and it appears that he could be the difference maker for Balor tonight in this filler match.

Many fans believed that it would be The Deadman vs The Demon so the fact that Balor is bringing The Demon in for this match is quite a shock, but either way, it's almost a definite that Balor will be walking out with his title around his waist.

Of course, the match isn't a no-disqualification so Rush can't actually get involved, but that has never stopped him before. If I was a betting person I would say bank on a Lio Rush interference because there is a certain superstar backstage who was put out of action by Bobby Lashley last year at Money in the Bank and finally he could be looking for some revenge.

Sami Zayn has been at WrestleMania Axxess this week and even though he noted that he was still feeling a little sore, there's nothing stopping him from leveling the odds and getting some revenge on Lashley tonight if Balor needs some backup.

Balor has options, he has The Demon and he's also beaten Lashley many times before so it's hard to see Balor not winning the match tonight.

Do you think Balor will come out on top at WrestleMania? Sportskeeda will be updating the WWE Universe all night here.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Bobby Lashley Finn Balor
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Finn Balor to face Bobby Lashley for Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Superstars who should be added to Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Ways "Demon" Finn Balor could impact WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bobby Lashley responds to Finn Balor bringing back The Demon for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Finn Balor is bringing The Demon King back
RELATED STORY
2019 WWE Wrestlemania 35: Confirmed Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, & More (5th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Predictions: Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs Finn Balor - Intercontinental Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible sign of The Demon coming back at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
2 Possible opponents for Finn Balor at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 Potential Opponents For Finn Balor
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us