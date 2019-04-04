WrestleMania 35 Predictions | Tag Team Fatal Four Way | Women's Tag Team Championship Match | WrestleMania 2019

Which duo will emerge victorious in the end?

Thanks to the age-old tradition of stuffing everyone on the WrestleMania card, we are going to witness another multi-person match for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Bayley and Sasha Banks are going to defend their titles in a Fatal Four Way match against Nia Jax & Tamina, The IIconics, and Natalya & Beth Phoenix.

Earlier this year, Sasha Banks and Bayley made history by becoming the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection eliminated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to win the titles inside the Elimination Chamber. The two teams were the first to begin the match and they went all the way to the end, with Sasha and Bayley bagging the gold.

The champions managed to retain their titles against the dastardly duo of Jax and Tamina at Fastlane, but this earned them a ruthless beating at the hands of the opponents after the match. Beth Phoenix, who was on commentary for the bout, came to the aid of the fallen champions but ended up being put down by the villains.

The Divas of Doom were quick to take revenge on Nia and Tamina, following which, they challenged Bayley and Banks for the titles at WrestleMania.

The IIconics came into the fold by managing to score a victory on the champions on last week's SmackDown Live, resulting in the match being turned into a Fatal Four Way clash.

Originally, I was going with the defending duo retaining their titles, so that WWE could close The Show of Shows with The Four Horsewomen posing with their belts. Now that it's confirmed that the winner of the headliner will win both Women's Titles, I'll take back my original choice, replacing them with Beth Phoenix and Natalya.

I just can't picture Kay and Royce holding the titles in front of 80,000 fans inside MetLife Stadium. As for Nia and Tamina, they could take the titles from Natalya and Phoenix sometime after 'Mania.

The Glamazon has come back for another run in the company. Her performance on this week's Monday Night Raw was a testament to the fact that she hasn't lost her edge after being away from the squared circle for 7 years. There couldn't be a better time and place to give the WWE Universe a feel-good moment, by letting The Divas of Doom win the titles. With Natalya's father getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, the duo's win is sure to garner a loud pop from the sea of fans inside the Stadium.

What do you think of my prediction? Sound off in the comments!

