WrestleMania 35 Predictions | Women’s Battle Royal | WrestleMania 2019

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Feature
43   //    04 Apr 2019, 17:57 IST

Who will win the coveted prize?
Before we begin, let's get this out of the way: Asuka going from defending the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania to being thrust into the battle royal is a travesty of epic proportions.


Charlotte winning the SmackDown Women's Title last week was a slap in the face of every woman on the blue brand. It was a reality check for them, signaling that no matter how much effort they put into being noticed, it could all crumble at the very last moment.


Asuka's loss on SmackDown Live resulted in the WWE Universe slamming the company on social media for their treatment of The Empress. This could be a major indicator that we might witness Asuka win the match, but I have my doubts.

The poster for the match features a total of 13 women, and more would get added as we move ahead. I'm fairly certain that none of these competitors is going to emerge victorious in the end.


My pick for the winner of the free-for-all is Lacey Evans.

Ever since she made her debut on The Moment of Bliss, the Southern Belle has done nothing but interrupt matches and segments to pose for the crowd. Originally, she was scheduled to battle Asuka at WrestleMania, but the idea ended up getting scrapped.

That doesn't mean that WWE doesn't have plans for Evans. Reportedly, she is set for a big push after The Show of Shows is done and dusted. What better way to kick off Lacey's mega push by letting her come in as a surprise entrant and win the whole thing?

The scenario might see her come in as the final entrant in the match and eliminate Asuka to win the trophy, kicking off a rivalry between the two on SmackDown Live. Another scenario could see only 29 women entering the match and Asuka winning in the end, only to get interrupted by Evans, who will come strutting down to the ring and eliminate The Empress of Tomorrow to bag the trophy.

This result is bound to generate massive heel heat for Evans, and that's exactly what she will need as she becomes a regular on the blue brand.

What are your views on this prediction? Is this something that could end up happening? Sound off!

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
