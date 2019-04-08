WrestleMania 35 Results: Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor - Intercontinental Championship Match, Highlights & more

The Demon made his presence felt

After an emotional moment for the fans in seeing their American Hero, Kurt Angle for the last time in the ring, Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring with Lio Rush by his side. Both men awaited Lashley's biggest challenge yet in the form of The Demon, Finn Balor.

Balor quickly took the offense to Lashley with spin kicks. Lashley headed to the outside of the ring but Balor took the aerial route and struck the Intercontinental Champion. Rush tried to interfere but Balor scared him away. This gave Lashley a chance to get an advantage on Balor.

After back and forth strikes, Balor hit Lashley with the Slingblade and sent him into the ring. Balor was on his way to the top rope but Rush managed to get Balor's attention and in that moment, Lashley managed to hit Balor with a breath-taking Spear through the ropes with both of them landing outside the ring.

Lashley brought Balor back into the ring and hit him with another Spear for a near fall. Balor gained control and hit Lashley with a Powerbomb and made his way up the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley, hitting him with the Coup de Grace for the three count. Balor pinned Lashley and is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

Result: Finn Balor beat Bobby Lashley via pinfall for the Intercontinental Championship.

