WrestleMania 35: Shane McMahon vs The Miz - results, video highlights and analysis

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 285 // 08 Apr 2019, 06:23 IST

Shane McMahon got the win over The Miz

The WrestleMania 35 match between The Miz and Shane McMahon was a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Before the match began, Shane McMahon rolled out of the ring and went towards The Miz's father, who was ringside, and caught him by his face.

Shane tried to run away and entered the crowd as The Miz followed him, before Shane landed a blow to The Miz's face.

After The Miz landed on the commentary table, Shane went to the top rope to land one of his trademark, high-flying moves on The Miz. But Shane was stopped by Miz's dad, who came to the aid of his son, by standing in front of him.

The Miz's father went into the ring and was attacked by Shane, before The Miz came to help his father.

The action moved outside as Shane landed a DDT on The Miz when the two were in the crowd, but Miz kicked out. Miz countered with a kick as Shane's head hit the barricade fencing as Miz went on to target Shane's leg using a chair to inflict damage on Shane.

The Miz then overturned the commentary table on Shane as Shane's head was then bounced off the table. Mz then threw Shane through a table and went for the pinfall, but Shane somehow kicked out.

Miz then landed a huge blow on Shane using some backstage equipment but Shane kicked out once again.

The Miz landed a Skull Crushing Finale on top of the camera post, but Shane once again, somehow, kicked out.

Shane McMahon then climbs the camera platform as The Miz follows him to the top of the camera platform. Shane apologises when he realises that he's cornered but Miz doesn't show any mercy as he superplexes McMahon from a tall camera platform!

Shane is on top of The Miz and gets the pinfall as both men can't move!

Shane McMahon won despite The Miz landing a superplex on him. Incredible finish to the match.

