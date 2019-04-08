×
WrestleMania 35: The dominance of the babyfaces

Snehil Kesarwani
ANALYST
Feature
105   //    08 Apr 2019, 14:25 IST

Becky Lynch became the Raw and SmackDown's Women's Champion
Becky Lynch became the Raw and SmackDown's Women's Champion

WrestleMania has always been true to its reputation over the years: 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All'. The platform which the WrestleMania provides to everyone makes the victory of a babyface (the morally correct and more supported individual in a feud) a "too sweet" moment for the fans as the rivalries that have been built up for months culminates, with their favorite heroes standing triumphant. Barring a few exceptions, WWE has always made it a point to focus more on the 'babyfaces' at WrestleMania.

In a show that comprised of a whopping 16 matches in its card, as many as 12 matches were won by babyfaces, 75% of all the matches. More importantly, all of the top championship matches during the show went in favour of the fan favorites. 

The championship victories for the fan favorites at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 drew to a close with the final images of the show reflecting the ascension of 'The Man' to the top of the mountain in the WWE as she became the Raw and SmackDown' Women's Champion. However, Becky Lynch's victory wasn't the only babyface victory at WrestleMania 35.

Kofi Kingston becomes the WWE Champion for the first time
Kofi Kingston becomes the WWE Champion for the first time

Kofi Kingston's 11-year-long dream was fulfilled as he trounced Daniel Bryan to become the WWE Champion for the first time.

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Universal Champion
Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Universal Champion

The 'King Slayer' Seth Rollins became the 'Beast Slayer' as he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Universal Champion for the first time.

'The Demon' Finn Balor predictably defeated Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion for the second time.

Lower down the card, the team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins beat 'The Revival' to claim the Raw's Tag Team Championship, thereby ending Curt Hawkins' legendary 269 match losing streak. After the support and respect shown by The Usos towards Kofi Kingston in his quest for a WWE Championship opportunity, The Usos had become a fan favorite.

They ended up successfully defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Bar, Aleister Black and Ricochet, and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. Tony Nese ended the dominating reign of Buddy Murphy to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

Non-championship triumphs for the babyfaces at WrestleMania 35

The men's as well as the women's Battle Royales went in favour of the babyfaces. Braun Strowman emerged victorious in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale, whereas Carmella, at the back off an increased popularity due to her alliance with R-Truth, won the Women's Battle Royale. AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton in the battle of 'The Indies' and 'The Big Leagues'. Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in his first singles pay-per-view bout since his emotional return. Triple H was successfully able to save his in-ring career as he defeated Batista in a No-Holds Barred Match.

Conclusion

WrestleMania 35 provided a plethora of moments for its fans to rejoice at the victory of their favorites. The occasion also demands that fans must get what they want. However, in the future, WWE needs to avoid an overkill as it may lead to predictability which can take some sheen off the success of the WrestleMania.


