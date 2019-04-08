WrestleMania 35: Women's Battle Royal, results, video highlights, and analysis

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 310 // 08 Apr 2019, 03:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmella won the second annual Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania

The Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal made its return this year and included a number of interesting names as Ember Moon made her return and Naomi and Asuka were the only women handed entrances.

Maria was the first woman eliminated by Ember Moon, before Asuka eliminated both Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross with the hip attack. Naomi, the first winner last year was quickly eliminated by Ember Moon who hit The Eclipse off the apron.

The action was all over the ring at once and Moon was on a high but Lana seemingly accidentally eliminated Ember Moon, before she celebrated a little bit too much and Kairi Sane hit her with a chop. Sane went for the InSane Elbow on Lana before she locked eyes with Sarah Logan who pushed her off the top rope.

The Riott Squad members Liv Morgan and Logan then teamed up on Lana and eliminated her as well. Ruby Riott helped her teammates to then eliminate Sane, before Logan turned her attention to Carmella.

The Riott Squad took over The Rumble and picked out the likes of Asuka and Dana Brooke, before Brooke fought back and eliminated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Zelina Vega focused on Brooke but Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville eliminated both Brooke and Vega.

Rose and Deville then teamed up on Mickie James but Mickie pulled Rose over to the apron and superkicked her off the apron, Deville then kicked James off the apron and the final three were made apparent.

Advertisement

Deville, Asuka, and Sarah Logan took the fight to each other before Deville and Asuka were eliminated by the Riott Squad member who thought she had won the match before Carmella appeared.

The two women went back and forth over the ropes before The Princess of Staten Island picked up the win following a superkick over the ropes.

Result: Carmella won the Women's Battle Royal

Advertisement