3 matches that should happen at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre has booked in his ticket for WrestleMania

On April 5, 2020, WWE fans all across the globe will have the opportunity to witness the thirty-sixth installment of sports-entertainment's greatest spectacle - WrestleMania 36.

This year, the flagship event will emanate live from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Manifestly, the show will also stream live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view. This marks the first time WWE's grandest stage will be held in the city of Tampa.

The road to WrestleMania kicked off in amazing fashion at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, an event that set the stage for the biggest matches at this year's WrestleMania. In the lead-up to Mania, two preliminary pay-per-views, (Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber) will take place in February and March respectively.

Thus far, only one match has been officially announced for WrestleMania, which is a blockbuster WWE Championship match between the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, and the Royal Rumble 2020 winner, Drew McIntyre.

It's safe to assume that Mania will have between 14 and 16 matches on the card. The Road to WrestleMania is the busiest and most unpredictable time of the year for a devout fan. Hence, there's a broad range of enchanting and beguiling match-ups that could take place at the above-mentioned event.

Consequently, there are a handful of matches that could and should take place at this year's WrestleMania. This slide-show will look at 3 such matches.

#3. Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women's Championship

Does this match sound enthralling?

The Man versus The Queen of Spades is one of the many blockbuster matches rumored for WrestleMania 36. Originally, Baszler was expected to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, but a last-minute shift in plans resulted in Charlotte Flair emerging victorious. If recent reports are to be believed, then it's a safe bet that we're getting a dream match between Baszler and Lynch.

Baszler had an impressive outing at the Royal Rumble. She was the final entrant, tossed over eight women over the top-rope, and was also the runner-up. Even though a Rumble victory would've been the most viable way to kick-start the feud, there is still plenty of time to build hype for the match.

Lynch has run through just about everyone on the main roster, but Baszler is one of the toughest opponents the former has ever come across. Bazler has a pretty good chance of dethroning the Man.

