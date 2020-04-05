WrestleMania 36: 5 Directions for AJ Styles after being "buried" by The Undertaker

What's next for AJ Styles after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36?

All is definitely not lost for 'The Phenomenal One' despite the loss at 'Mania.

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What's next for AJ Styles?

It is safe to say that Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 ended in the best way possible. The Undertaker marked another win at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All', but this time it was under different circumstances.

For over 25 years, we've seen The Undertaker share the squared-circle with some of the most talented men in the Pro Wrestling business. This includes some stellar names like Randy Orton, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar among notable names.

However, 2020 was a whole different ball game for 'The Phenom'. Not only did The Undertaker bring back his old Biker persona, but he also competed in the first-ever Boneyard Match in WWE history against AJ Styles.

With WWE adding a cinematic effect to the Boneyard Match, the main event bout sure did have a big match feeling to it. And Styles, along with his OC stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, laid it all on the line with The Undertaker.

Eventually, it was 'The Phenom' who "buried' Styles to mark his 25th win at WrestleMania and he did so in style. As for 'The Phenomenal One', however, many fans are wondering what's next for AJ Styles.

Well, from here onwards, there could be a few possibilities for the former WWE Champion and without any delay, let's jump straight into it.

#5 Styles takes some time-off to maintain kayfabe

AJ Styles

Following the conclusion of WrestleMania 36, it is likely that WWE will finally take a break from producing shows due to the massive coronavirus outbreak around the globe. The company might just wait out for some time before things get back to normal and they eventually get back on the road.

Advertisement

In the meantime, AJ Styles, in order to maintain kayfabe for a while, could take some time off for himself and stick to it even on social media. Even if WWE decides to produce shows after WrestleMania 36, then keeping Styles off television would be the wise choice for now.

1 / 5 NEXT