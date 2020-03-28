WrestleMania 36: 5 possible finishes for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match – First victory for top Superstar at the biggest WWE PPV, huge betrayal on the cards?

Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship in a Fatal 5-way Elimination Match.

Will she retain her title at WrestleMania 36 or will the number of opponents derail her plan?

This will be an interesting match...

WWE Superstar Bayley has held the SmackDown Women’s Championship since October 2019. Her title reign has seen her turn heel and successfully defend her title against several opponents, making her a dominant Champion in the process. She has done well with the shift in her gimmick and has often relied on heelish tricks to retain her title.

Bayley is now set to defend her title against four other women in a Fatal 5-way Elimination Match at WrestleMania 36. Her opponents include Tamina, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and her best friend, Sasha Banks. Although the stakes are stacked against Bayley, she is one of the two favorites to emerge victorious in this match – the other one is Sasha Banks.

In this article, we will take a look at five possible finishes of the upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match scheduled to take place at the ‘Show of Immortals’. So, without further ado, let’s take a look.

#1 Sasha Banks wins the title and is attacked by Bayley

First WrestleMania victory for Sasha Banks?

Sasha Banks is one of the most talented Superstars in the entire WWE and was one of the pivotal figures in the women’s revolution. During her time in NXT, she was one of the most celebrated Superstars as she attracted a lot of attention towards women’s wrestling – redefining the craft altogether. Banks has not held a WWE title since last year’s WrestleMania when she lost the Tag Team Championship.

It was also that loss following which Banks took a four-month hiatus from the company. She has performed in a match at WrestleMania four times in the past but she has never won at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’. However, things could change this year as she has a high chance of winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the upcoming match.

WWE can have Lacey Evans eliminate Bayley and end the match with Banks beating the ‘Sassy Southern Belle’. This would get her the title and might irk Bayley enough to attack Banks while the latter is celebrating. This act would be even more convincing if Bayley’s elimination is indirectly caused by Banks. Ultimately, WWE will finally have the chance to book the much-awaited feud between the two best friends.

