WrestleMania 36: 5 Signs that The Undertaker may beat AJ Styles at the WWE PPV

The Undertaker and AJ Styles are set to lock horns in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

Will 'The Phenom' seek yet another soul at The Showcase of Immortals?

Shruti Sadbhav

The Undertaker will always be Vince McMahon's guy

In a shocking turn of events, The Undertaker started a rivalry with AJ Styles after interfering in two of his matches which ultimately led to the latter’s loss. This feud got more intense with each passing week as the ‘Phenomenal One’ did not shy away from calling out The Phenom for his actions and criticizing him for his ‘cowardly’ moves.

In the process, Styles made this feud more personal than we could have imagined and it doesn’t look like he is going to stop. The two Superstars are now set to lock horns at WrestleMania 36 in a ‘Boneyard Match’, the details of which have not been disclosed by the company as of this writing.

While Styles appears to be confident that he can beat The Undertaker at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’, it is quite possible that he will regret his decision to go one-on-one against one of the greatest performers to have ever stepped inside the squared circle.

In this article, we will take a look at five signs why The Undertaker will emerge victorious in his match against AJ Styles at the ‘Showcase of Immortals’. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 No more WrestleMania losses for The Undertaker

Did AJ Styles dig his own grave?

The Undertaker has been synonymous with the WrestleMania brand for more than two decades. His legendary streak of 21 consecutive wins at the PPV is one of the most staggering records in the entire pro-wrestling business. In fact, at one point it was impossible for someone to predict that The Phenom will lose a match at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.

However, The Undertaker’s streak came to a shocking end after he was pinned by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Following that, The Deadman left the ring, disappointed in himself as the entire arena stood in silence, unable to believe what they had just seen. The following year, he was defeated by Roman Reigns at ‘Mania and the result fetched massive heat from the fans.

Given the fact that The Undertaker didn’t retire after any of those losses and went on to beat John Cena in a squash match at WrestleMania 34. It is evident that WWE is no longer in favor of compromising The Phenom’s WrestleMania legacy by having him take another loss unless it’s his retirement match.

