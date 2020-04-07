WrestleMania 36 is officially the most social event in WWE history

WrestleMania 36 emanated from the WWE Performance Center and was a two-day event

WWE achieved a record-high social interaction rate for the event

John Cena and a Vince McMahon puppet

WrestleMania 36 is officially in the books and there's no doubt that it was the most unique edition in the event's three-and-a-half decade history. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE revealed that WrestleMania 36 is officially the most social event in WWE history.

A statement released said:

WrestleMania saw a total of 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which was up 57 percent from WrestleMania 35 and the most in WWE history.

This is a phenomenal feat - proving that they were successful in distracting fans, even temporarily, from the prevailing circumstances. WrestleMania 36 was an unprecedented event - with the 'Boneyard match' between AJ Styles and The Undertaker and the 'Firefly Fun House match' being shot in a cinematic-style and receiving big praise from the WWE Universe.

There's no doubt that WWE made the most of the limited resources available and pulled it off despite the odds being against them. WrestleMania 36 emanated in the WWE Performance Center and was only the second edition in history to happen over two days.

Given the global lockdown happening now, it's not surprising that WrestleMania 36 had high viewership and online interaction on social media.