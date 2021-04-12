WrestleMania 37: 5 mistakes WWE made over the weekend

WrestleMania 37 is now in the history books after an incredible two-night event that saw the return of the WWE Universe. WrestleMania 37 will now be remembered affectionately as WrestleRainia after the events of night one caused the company to postpone the show by more than 40 minutes due to a lightning warning in Tampa, Florida.

Despite these issues, WWE was still able to put on a fantastic show, and over the weekend there were five title changes that could now change the dynamic of WWE moving forward. The women of WWE definitely stood out this weekend as both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley ushered in new eras in the Women's Division on both SmackDown and RAW, whilst many other women became talking points for the weekend.

Whilst there were many moments that will go down in history from this year's WrestleMania event, there are also several moments that could be considered mistakes. Here are just five things that WWE could have changed over the past two days.

#5. The 24/7 Championship wasn't featured as part of WrestleMania

It's unclear why R-Truth and the 24/7 Championship were not part of either of the main WrestleMania shows this year. The company found some interesting ways for the Championship to change hands last year when the show was at the Performance Center.

It was almost guaranteed that Hulk Hogan or Titus O'Neil would become 24/7 Champion, since they were made the hosts of the show, and there were several backstage segments. But the Championship didn't feature anywhere.

It has been several weeks since R-Truth has been seen with the Championship or since the title has changed hands, which has left fans with many questions about the future of the title that Truth has now won more than 50 times.

Pay-per-views in the past, especially ones where there are WWE legends present, have always been the perfect place for shock title changes. Whether this was an oversight by the company or a deliberate way to book the show remains to be seen.

Hopefully, R-Truth will be part of tonight's Raw after WrestleMania show, since the 24/7 Championship deserves to have some screen time as part of the biggest weekend of the year.

