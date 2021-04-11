WrestleMania 37: Five finishes for Rhea Ripley vs Asuka

WrestleMania 37 opened on April 10th, with a set of fantastic matches that ended with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair making history in the main event. There is still another night of action set to take place at Ramond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

There are five titles at stake on the card for Sunday, April 10th. One of these is the RAW Women's Championship. A few weeks ago on RAW, Rhea Ripley made her much-anticipated debut on WWE's Red Brand, and laid out a WrestleMania challenge for Asuka.

Asuka accepted and the match between the two was made. The build between this match wasn't without its stumbles, but both women are huge talents who could deliver something great this weekend at WrestleMania 37.

Here are five potential finishes for Asuka and Rhea Ripley's RAW Women's Championship match on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

#5 Asuka retains her championship in a clean finish at WrestleMania 37

Despite being one of the most decorated stars of WWE's women's division, Asuka has never won any of her WrestleMania matches. Her undefeated streak ended at WrestleMania 34 against Charlotte Flair. Following Bianca Belair's monumental win on Night One, this makes Asuka the only female Royal Rumble winner to lose her title match at the Show of Shows.

Asuka was also defeated in the women's battle royal in 2019, and lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the opening match last year.

Because of this, the stakes feel high for Asuka. Since her recent reign with the RAW Women's Championship has felt lackluster due to WWE's booking of her, retaining the title would be great for Asuka. It could be an opportunity for The Empress of Tomorrow to reset her reign as a dominant champion in WWE.

A win at WrestleMania would be a welcome reset for Asuka, and could build her back up to her previous position as a powerful member of the women's division.

