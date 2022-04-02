WrestleMania 38: Predicting the result of each title match – Undisputed world champion, revenge of humiliating loss

We are hours away from WWE's biggest show of the year – WrestleMania 38. The two-night show will feature six title matches, including a huge championship unification match.

Surprisingly, this year The Grandest Stage of Them All will not witness the Intercontinental Championship or the United States Championship matches.

Here, we predict the results of each championship match scheduled for WrestleMania 38. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 Undisputed world champion crowned at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns could make history at WrestleMania 38

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face each other in a huge title unification match. The Tribal Chief has been brilliant as a heel, but Lesnar deserves special mention for his incredible run as a babyface since his return. Their upcoming bout is bound to be an intense affair as the two champions look to draw blood.

While The Beast Incarnate deserves appreciation for everything he has done in this feud, he will likely lose his WWE Championship at The Show of Shows. The company has pushed Reigns as the biggest heel in the entire business and will now look to make him the unbeatable powerhouse on the roster.

His historic reign could continue beyond this weekend, making him the most enviable superstar of all time. Roman Reigns is finally a villain, and he is on his way to crafting a remarkable history with a chapter dedicated to how he slayed "The Beast at the Grandest Stage of Them All."

Prediction: Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar in a title unification match

#5 RAW Women's Championship – Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch's title reign might end this weekend

Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam last year and pinned Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in under thirty seconds. She got her hands on the RAW Women's title following the 2021 WWE Draft.

Technically, no one has pinned Lynch to dethrone her as the RAW Women's Champion since she won the title at WrestleMania in 2019, but that could change this Saturday.

WWE needs more female superstars in the main event picture. Belair will have the chance to prove herself as one of the biggest superstars, and she will make the most of that opportunity. Moreover, she needs to avenge the humiliating loss by pinning Big Time Becks.

The expectations are high from the RAW Women's Championship bout, and The EST of WWE could end Lynch's historic title reign at The Show of Shows.

Prediction: Bianca Belair wins the RAW Women's Championship

#4 SmackDown Women's Championship – Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair has a huge task ahead

Ronda Rousey returned earlier this year and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. Many expected her to challenge Becky Lynch for the title, but she surprisingly chose Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. Rousey will now look to dethrone The Queen and hopes to rip the champion's arm off.

Their feud started well, but the recent promos between the two superstars were unbearable, especially on Ronda Rousey's part. Still, we rarely see Royal Rumble winners fail at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

And thus, we might see The Baddest Woman on the Planet end Flair's title reign on the show. Their match could also be the main event on the first night.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey wins the SmackDown Women's Championship

#3 RAW Tag Team Championship – RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

RK-Bro have a massive match ahead of them

RK-Bro recently reclaimed their RAW Tag Team Championships. They will put their titles on the line in a triple threat match against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

Randy Orton and Riddle share a beautiful chemistry that fans have enjoyed so far. It is unlikely to see them lose their titles the first time they compete together at WrestleMania.

However, if they lose the titles, it would probably go to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who have teased a heel turn in the last few weeks. Alpha Academy were great as champions and should remain in the title picture.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros @RandyOrton Happy Birthday to the greatest man in the world and my best friend!!! Thank you for making my life better everyday I see you and being there for me when times are tough #RKBro Happy Birthday to the greatest man in the world and my best friend!!! Thank you for making my life better everyday I see you and being there for me when times are tough #RKBro @RandyOrton https://t.co/CoHNeNfPZF

However, this weekend, WWE would want RK-Bro to successfully defend their gold and share a wild celebration with the crowd, as often happened during their run. A potential title loss would indicate towards a split, and it is too soon for them to part ways.

Prediction: RK-Bro retain the RAW Tag Team Championships

#2 SmackDown Tag Team Championships – The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

The Usos will look to extend their historic title riegn

The Usos are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history. They will put their gold on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs at WrestleMania 38.

While Nakamura and Boogs are credible challengers, it won't be an easy task to dethrone the Bloodline members. The two teams have been feuding for the last month. However, The Usos have continued to dominate the segments despite impressive performances from Boogs and Nakamura.

It would have made for a great surprise if Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, the title feud hasn't been compelling enough to warrant a title change.

Thus, we look forward to an entertaining match, but Jey and Jimmy Uso will most likely walk out of WrestleMania with their titles intact.

Prediction: The Usos retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championships

#1 Women's Tag Team Championships – Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya

New Champions could be crowned at WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, Queen Zelina and Carmella put their Women's Tag Team Championships on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Match. They will face Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

Zelina and Carmella have struggled to remain on the same page over the last few weeks. The Queen is unhappy with the fact that Carmella is distracted by her fiancé, Corey Graves. Their recent friction could play a huge role in losing the titles, especially when they face three strong teams.

Interestingly, Sasha Banks has never won a title at WrestleMania. The Boss and Naomi are top favorites to win the women's tag team championships. However, Rhea Ripley and Morgan have an equally good shot at dethroning the champions.

Prediction: Sasha Banks and Naomi win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das