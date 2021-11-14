WrestleMania 38 tickets: price & how to buy?

It is that time of year again when the excitement starts to build for WWE's grandest event of the year: WrestleMania 38. In 2022, the event will head back to Dallas, Texas, and the AT&T Stadium for a two-night extravaganza.

The event will once again be a two-night occasion for the third consecutive year. Both nights could see well over 200,000 people jam-pack the stadium across two nights, making it one of the most profitable and history-making weekends in WWE history.

So, with WrestleMania 38 around the corner, where can you purchase tickets, and how much does it cost?

Individual tickets for this year's event are being exclusively sold through SeekGeat.com. You will be able to purchase for each night individually, or as a combo to witness both nights.

Tickets are starting from $30 per night, with the highest-priced ticket available for as high as $3050.00, as of this writing.

It will be the first time since WrestleMania 35 that WWE will be able to have full capacity at the stupendous two-night event. The event will also see fans from all around the world once again be able to attend, with the United States of America recently opening its borders for fully vaccinated visitors.

Recently, WWE held an On-Sale Party from WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium, which featured a star-studded cast. One surprise guest was the now-retired The Undertaker, who was asked about whether he'd step foot back into the ring in his home state for the big event:

"I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like...man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level. I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are." (h/t PWMania)

Are Travel Packages available for WrestleMania 38?

WrestleMania 38 Travel Packages are now available and can be purchased through WWE.com. Travel Packages include a variety of features, including tickets, hotel stays, transport, and more.

WWE has six WrestleMania 38 package options currently available to suit all budgets, from the exclusive Championship Package to the Bronze Package.

