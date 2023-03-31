WrestleMania 39: Does Brock Lesnar have issues with Bray Wyatt? Here's what we know 

WWE WrestleMania 39 is almost here, and Brock Lesnar is ready for arguably one of his biggest challenges yet in Omos. The two are set to square off for the first time ever.

Another star who was set to have a blockbuster match was Bray Wyatt. Unfortunately, he is seemingly suffering from an undisclosed illness and won't be able to compete against his planned opponent Bobby Lashley.

There have been reports recently from the likes of Dave Meltzer stating that Lesnar was pitched to face Wyatt at WrestleMania 39, but The Beast refused to battle The Eater of The Worlds. Fans might wonder if the decision was due to personal issues.

Does Brock Lesnar have issues with Bray Wyatt?

The former WWE Champion probably doesn't have any personal issues with Bray Wyatt. He could have made the decision considering he has been trying to portray a very realistic personality onscreen, and Wyatt's supernatural gimmick won't be of great interest to him.

This reasoning was also backed by former WWE Superstar EC3 during a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

"It is unfortunate, but maybe Brock is particular. Maybe Brock just didn't see the value in the story. He doesn't understand it himself, so what is there to do with it?" revealed the former WWE star. [6:30 - 6:50]

They might not battle at WrestleMania 39, but if fans are lucky enough, the two tians may have an encounter sometime in the future.

It might not be Bray Wyatt, but Brock Lesnar will face a worthy opponent at WWE WrestleMania 39

As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar is set to face Omos at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood. The match will take place on the second night of this year's Show of Shows.

Standing over seven feet tall, Omos is rightfully among the largest athletes to ever compete in a squared circle. During the build-up to the match, fans saw just how big Omos is. He also temporarily took care of The Conqueror on a recent episode of WWE RAW.

However, the better man will be decided at WWE WrestleMania 39 when Lesnar faces The Nigerian Giant.

