WrestleMania 39 predictions: What if Vince McMahon returns to screw top WWE star?

The level of excitement for WrestleMania 39, the first without Vince McMahon in a central creative role, is through the roof. SoFi Stadium is bracing itself for a memorable, two-night extravaganza that will inevitably change the sports entertainment landscape.

Speaking of Mr.McMahon, the 77-year-old's name has been making several rounds in the rumor mills. At the outset of 2023, he returned to WWE in an executive position only six months after retirement.

As suggested by the latest SEO filings, media outlets now report that Vince McMahon is an official WWE employee. However, the former CEO is yet to make an on-screen appearance. Considering the drama and controversy surrounding the business conglomerate, putting him in front of a camera is risky, but it isn't impossible.

Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy Breaking: Vince McMahon is Officially BACK



On that note, The Show of Shows would be the perfect setting for McMahon's ground-breaking return. An enthralling WrestleMania 39 appearance would instantly draw immeasurable heat, drama, and attention.

Fans know The former Chairman's affection and admiration of Austin Theory. A-Town Down was McMahon's on-screen protege. Last year, Theory faced Pat McAfee on behalf of the businessman. Twelve months later, A-Town Down finds himself in a more significant predicament.

The Now will defend his United States Championship against John Cena in the opening match of WrestleMania. The WWE Universe is fully backing the 16-time world champion, and the pressure cooker is on, especially for Theory, who isn't accustomed to such situations.

Could a familiar ally return to turn the tables? Vince McMahon doesn't have legitimate on-screen beef with Cena, but he did have a strong alliance with the current US Champion. As such, he could interfere to cost The Champ and guide his protege to the most important victory of his career.

Vince McMahon may have already re-assumed some degree of creative control

It's almost a known fact that McMahon has returned in an executive capacity. It was only a matter of time before the 77-year-old billionaire inserted himself into the creative team.

Although Triple H seems to be at the forefront as the Chief Content Officer, his father-in-law may be lurking in the shadows, holding sway over creative decisions. This was evident in the booking of Brock Lesnar vs. Omos.

Vince McMahon's obsession with big men and heavyweights is well-documented. Beef took precedence over in-ring quality. Hunter didn't abide by the same philosophy. Thus many fans felt that the Executive Chairman booked Lesnar vs. Omos.

Furthermore, The Beast requested to have McMahon book all of his storylines. Thus, keeping The Boss out of the creative picture is almost impossible.

