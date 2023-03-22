WrestleMania 39 Roundup: Cody Rhodes picks special guest referee for match against Roman Reigns, disappointing update on Bray Wyatt? 

Welcome to an exciting edition of WrestleMania 39 Roundup, where we discuss the biggest news and rumors surrounding the upcoming premium live event. Today's list includes Cody Rhodes entertaining the idea of a special guest referee in his match and who he thinks could be the right person for the job.

Additionally, we came across backstage reports that hinted at an upsetting development in plans for Bray Wyatt ahead of the show. We also learned about a possible conflict between two high-profile title matches competing to bag the WrestleMania Night 1 main event spot backstage and who won.

Here, we look at the most important WrestleMania updates that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Cody Rhodes picks two huge names as potential special guest referees in the title match against Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. During his recent interview with Stadium Astro, The American Nightmare discussed a special guest referee potentially officiating the title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He named Triple H and Seth Rollins as top picks for the role of a special guest referee if added to his title match against Roman Reigns.

"I think that Triple H would be a wonderful referee for this situation. And I think his current position, obviously, that would prevent him from that station. But another really good one who can't stand either Roman or myself is Seth Rollins. And I think Seth Rollins would be forced to by his own bias towards us both to call it down the middle. So that's another one that could be really interesting," said Rhodes. [From 09:23 to 09:47]

Cody Rhodes recently engaged in a memorable promo war with Roman Reigns on this week's RAW. The Tribal Chief poked fun at The American Nightmare for running away when he "couldn't get over in the promotion he started." Cody fired back at the champion by exposing his fears of a growing conflict within The Bloodline.

#2 Will Bray Wyatt return for his scheduled match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39?

Recent backstage reports have claimed that Bray Wyatt is "physically ill," causing him to miss several shows on the Road to WrestleMania. There is growing speculation over his potential return for the planned match against Bobby Lashley.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that there had been no mention of Bray Wyatt anywhere since he disappeared. It appears his rumored match at The Grandest Stage of Them All has been scrapped.

"Man, nobody knows what’s going on there. Not a mention of Bray Wyatt all night [during RAW]. Not a mention of Bobby Lashley all night. I mean, it looks to me like he’s, I mean I don’t wanna say it looks like he’s off the show, but it looks like he’s off the show because they are not mentioning his name at all," said Meltzer.

He also mentioned how Bray Wyatt was only shown in quick flashes on SmackDown, which confirmed that he is still in WWE. He was seemingly scheduled to appear on the blue show, but that didn't happen. It is interesting to note that Bobby Lashley has openly stated that he will face 'anyone' at WrestleMania, but The All Mighty was shockingly missing from RAW earlier this week.

#3 Conflict over Night 1 main event and updated WrestleMania match card

This week on RAW, a reunited Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39 in a much-awaited segment. Many hoped to see this match headline the event's first night, but that might not happen as a top SmackDown champion is seemingly ahead in the race.

Recent reports suggested that WWE wanted to pick between the aforementioned Tag Team Championship match and the SmackDown Women's Championship match. It appears that the company is now leaning towards Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley to close the first night due to 'political reasons.'

Additionally, during a recent interview with Forbes, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair argued in favor of her title match main-eventing Night 1. The Queen stated that ideally, the Royal Rumble winners who have received their title shots should be in the main event of WrestleMania. Hence, it would be justified if Night 1's final match saw Ripley challenge Flair for the gold.

